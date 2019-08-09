Queer Eye guy does a Mukbang at W Hotels

Antoni Porowski – beloved and adorable food expert on the Queer Eye television show – and W Hotels are taking over one delicious international video trend with their own Mukbang video. Don’t know what a Mukbang video is? Here’s a good way to get an introduction, if the world of Mukbang is new to you.

Mukbang got its start in South Korea in 2010, and since then it has caught on in the US as well. It is a live online audiovisual broadcast in which a host eats large amounts of foods while interacting with their audience, sometimes with words or in the case of popular Zach Choi, without a single word – just expressive eyes and head movements and lots of crunching and slurping. Mukbangs are usually done through an Internet webcast – just enter Mukbang on YouTube and you’ll find a plethora of videos.

Take it from Antoni: “Mukbang is by definition indulgent. … Food is universal – no matter where you are in the world, everyone loves a good crunch or dip.”

The video is live on YouTube where the Mukbang trend began and features Antoni’s real-time reactions to lobster tail, gooey raclette on a burger, and the crunchiest tater tots you’ve ever heard. Keep an eye on Antoni’s Instagram – he’ll be posting shortly. Everything on Antoni’s insanely stacked tablescape is part of W Washington DC’s new menu.

Now, guests can snag their own Mukbang-making experience with the SIP & SLURP menu available in-room at W Washington DC as of August 8, 2019. Every dish from the SIP & SLURP menu comes with a phone plug-in pro mic to capture all the crunchy munchies as well as a phone stand to help guests record the in-room dine from first bite to last gulp.

Here is what Antoni ordered:

Pizzas from Corner Office:

– Aloha Y’All (tasso ham, caramelized pineapple, tomato, basil, mozzarella)

– Farmhouse Quaker (smoked mozzarella, potato, red onions, crispy duck, farm egg)

– The Butcher (pork sausage, soppressata, guanciale, caramelized onions, hot peppers, fontina, tomato sauce)

Sweet and Savory Dishes from Cherry:

– Cherry Burger (1/2 lb house blend of creekstone farms beef, red onion marmalade, raclette, dijonaise

– Just Like Grandma’s Cherry Pie (served on cast iron w/ vanilla ice cream)

– Cherry Sides + Sauces: Cherry Hot Sauce, BBQ Sauce, Ranch, Ketchup, Mustard, Avocado Slices

Entrees and Desserts from POV (rooftop bar):

– Old School Surf & Turf (filet mignon, butter poached lobster tail, steak fries)

– The Big Belly Burger (double beef patties, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, pickles & W1 sauce)

– Fries

– Carrot Cake Tower

– Sauces: Spicy Remoulade, Ginger Mayo, Truffle Mayo, W1 Sauce, Clarified Butter

Munchies from the In-Room Dining Menu:

– Tater Tots

– Coffee Milkshake

– Cheese & Charcuterie Board

– Sides + Sauces: Pickles, mustard, breads, crackers, compote

The full menu includes an iron skillet-served cherry pie, burgers piled with cheese, and classic surf and turf with plenty of dippable butter, and more.