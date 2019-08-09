Indian Association of Tour Operators raising tourism awareness

The eastern Indian state, West Bengal, plans to launch a campaign to increase awareness of the many attractions and facilities for tourists coming to different parts of the state, which is rich in culture and heritage.

A step in that direction is being taken when the 35th annual convention of Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) is being held in Kolkatta, India, from September 12 to 14, 2019.

Some 1,200 delegates are expected to attend the meeting, and Attree Bhattacharya, Principal Secretary of Tourism for the State, invited agents and operators to come to the event and visit places other than Kolkatta and Darjeeling as well.

The convention is being held in Kolkata after 17 years, with the last one being held in 2002.

The top official and IATO President, Pronab Sarkar, pointed out that the city has changed a lot for the better in recent years.

Among the thrust areas for tourism promotion and marketing are culture, heritage, cruises, and tea tourism.

The Durga Puja, taking place soon after the convention, is a major draw for weeks, when colorful events are lined up.

This year the theme of the convention is, “Is Tourism Thriving – Challenges and Opportunities.“

A colorful vibrant logo was released on the occasion of IATO meeting, at which time the Secretary came from Kolkata to extend an invitation to IATO members to participate in the event.