Shanghai boosts its nighttime economy with new tourist routes, activities

A total of 105 scenic spots, art galleries, museums and memorials across Shanghai have taken special measures to meet the growing demand for nighttime leisure from both Shanghai residents and tourists from around the world, according to the municipal culture and tourism bureau.

The city unveiled a list of cultural activities and tour routes to boost its nighttime economy on Thursday.

Parks and spots including Shanghai Ocean Aquarium and Shanghai Jinjiang Action Park have extended their business hours, while destinations such as Shanghai Oriental Pearl Tower, Shanghai Wildlife Park and Shanghai Happy Valley have presented special late shows or night-tour programs.

Museums including the Shanghai Museum and the Shanghai Natural History Museum have launched special nighttime exhibitions, lectures and exploration activities.

Most of the nighttime tours and activities should be booked online so as to monitor and control the flow of visitors and ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

The municipality rolled out a guideline to boost the nighttime economy earlier this year.

Shanghai will encourage more cultural and tourism sites to launch nighttime activities and upgrade the overall service capacity for the nighttime economy, said the city’s authorities.