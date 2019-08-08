Princess Cruises newest ship Sky Princess to debut in October

The 60-day countdown has commenced for Princess Cruises, newest ship, Sky Princess, when the ship will depart the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy on October 12, 2019.

Sky Princess will offer cruises from a choice of three ports – Athens, Barcelona and Rome – until December 2019 where guests can choose from a variety of seven- to 28- night cruises that will visit various destinations in Italy, Spain, Greece, France, Malta, Gibraltar, Montenegro and Portugal. The ship will embark on its inaugural cruise on October 20, 2019, which is a seven-day Mediterranean & Adriatic voyage from Athens to Barcelona.

“Travel advisors are excited that Princess Cruises has a brand new ship sailing one of the most popular itineraries in Europe on her maiden season in the Mediterranean this year. We are also delighted with the debut of Sky Princess in Scandinavia and Russia for summer 2020 with late night calls in Oslo and Berlin, and overnight stays in St. Petersburg,” said Farriek Tawfik, Director Southeast Asia, Princess Cruises.

“Scandinavia & the Baltics are our best-selling itineraries, and convenient departures from the key European ports of Copenhagen, Berlin and St. Petersburg make a Fly-Cruise holiday for our guests all the more pleasurable,” he added.

The 143,700 ton, 3,660-guest vessel will feature an evolution of the successful design platform used for previous Royal-class ships – Royal Princess, Regal Princess and Majestic Princess. Sky Princess will bring together the best features found on her Royal-class sister ships as well as a number of ‘firsts’:

• Sky Princess will be the first ship in the fleet to be built from the ground up with the Ocean® Guest Experience Platform. Princess MedallionClass enabled by the OceanMedallion, a complimentary wearable device that is the size of a coin, offers a more personalised and seamless cruise experience for guests.

• Sky Princess will debut the world’s first digitally-enhanced escape room called the Phantom Bridge, offering guests the exclusive opportunity to live a real-world, gamified experience. The game lasts 23 minutes and can be played by up to six people. More than 700 outcomes are possible, so it can be played repeatedly.

• Award-winning entertainment offerings, including new jazz lounge Take 5, the popular Vista Lounge, an enhanced Princess Theatre, and new exclusive entertainment options. Take 5 is the only jazz theatre at sea and celebrates all things jazz – with live performances by dedicated jazz musicians, dance lessons, engaging speakers and workshops, guest performers and after-hours parties.

• Largest Balconies at Sea in the Sky Suites accommodations, featuring the largest continuous private balconies ever offered by any cruise line. The two suites will have sleeping capacity for five guests, making them ideal for families.

• World-class dining with more than 25 restaurants and bars onboard such as the World Fresh Marketplace (buffet) to the Crown Grill Steakhouse, Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria and Bistro Sur La Mer by Emmanuel Renaut, a 3-star Michelin Chef.

• The Enclave at Lotus Spa features Princess Cruises largest thermal suite at sea – featuring a stunning hydrotherapy pool, heated stone beds, Turkish bath and dry, steam, and aromatherapy chambers.