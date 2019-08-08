Marriott International appoints new Managing Director for The St. Regis Langkawi, The Westin Langkawi Resort & Spa, and Langkawi International Convention Centre

With the recent appointment of Frank Beck by Marriott International to the position of managing director for two world class resorts and a convention centre – The St. Regis Langkawi, The Westin Langkawi Resort and Spa and the Langkawi International Convention Centre (LICC), the cluster properties are poised to reach new heights in Langkawi.

Frank will lead the vision of the cluster properties carrying the prestigious brands – Westin and St. Regis – to forge the team forward with enthusiasm, charting its strategic direction with the right priorities to reflect a growing customer market, competitive environment and a more desirable guest experience overall.

A highly seasoned and dynamic hotelier of over 30 years with Marriott International Inc., Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc. and ITT Sheraton Corp, Frank has a wealth of experience in luxury hotels having held senior management positions in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, including 8 years in Indonesia.

Frank is no stranger to the opening and complexing of hotels and is a very strong driving force behind overall guest satisfaction and financial results. He was instrumental in the successful opening of the coveted St. Regis Bali in September 2008, St. Regis’s first resort in Asia with 81 suites, 41 villas and 3 residences. He was then promoted to be the managing director of The St. Regis Bali Resort and The Laguna Resort & Spa, Bali from 2010 – 2012, a role he undertook to reposition The Laguna, A Luxury Collection, to upper scale luxury. This while winning several prestigious awards along the way for both properties. Frank was also the managing director of the elegant The St. Regis Singapore, from 2012 – 2015.

The St. Regis Langkawi features 85 luxuriously appointed suites and four private over-water villas elegantly designed to infuse both European, Middle Eastern and Asian influences with unobstructed views of the sea, sunset and rainforest, from spacious terraces.

While The Westin Langkawi Resort & Spa with its iconic traditional Minangkabau facade offers 221 tastefully designed guestrooms and suites, private pool villas and a luxurious 5-bedroom villa, for an unforgettable retreat.

The Langkawi International Convention Centre (LICC) is Langkawi’s latest addition in the island’s drive for a new wave of tourism boom, particularly in the business, meetings and convention industry. Aptly connected to The Westin Langkawi Resort & Spa, its state-of-the-art facilities can be tailor made to host world class events of up to 1000 persons such as the Langkawi International Maritime & Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) ASEAN Summit and the ASEAN Regional Workshop.

Langkawi, the ‘Jewel of Kedah’ was officially declared the Langkawi archipelago in 2007 by UNESCO, endorsing all 99 islands for it natural beauty, ecological harmony and archaeological, geological and cultural significance, officially calling it the UNESCO Global Geopark. This centuries-old historic heritage is where you will discover miles of sandy beaches and stunning sunsets, abundant rainforest with the wonders of its flora and fauna, and a vibrant culture of legends, myths and traditions. This is where geological wonder and legend meet.

The resorts and convention centre are conveniently located within a 30-minute drive from the Langkawi International Airport.