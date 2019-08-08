United Airlines appoints new VP of Global Corporate Communications

Restivo, who will report to Chief Communications Officer Josh Earnest, will drive the development and implementation of proactive communication strategies to advance employee communications, media relations and the global response team and will continue to shape the airline’s public image.

“Steve is a proven leader and brings a wealth of industry communications experience to United. He will play a leading role on the communications team as we create and capitalize on opportunities to engage our customers, inspire our employees and promote United’s brand around the world,” said Earnest.

“I’m proud to join the communications team behind one of the world’s most iconic brands, especially at such an exciting time in the company’s history,” said Restivo. “As United Airlines continues to focus on setting itself apart from the competition by delivering a better customer experience, I look forward to sharing stories that reflect those priorities and resonate with employees and customers.”

Most recently, Restivo led external communications in support of Comcast NBCUniversal’s suite of residential and business products and services, including Xfinity Internet, Video, Home, Voice and Comcast Business. In addition, Restivo developed consumer, accessibility, influencer and technology campaigns and led brand strategy integrations with a wide variety of organizations, including the United States Olympic Committee, the Academy Awards and NASCAR. Restivo earned his communications degree from James Madison University in Virginia.

His first day at United will be Sept. 3, 2019.

