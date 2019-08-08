Government of Canada investing in safety at the Cambridge Bay Airport

Canadians, tourists and businesses benefit from safe and well-maintained airports. From visiting friends and family, to travelling to medical appointments, or getting goods to market, we rely on our local airports to support and sustain vibrant communities. These airports also provide essential air services including community resupply, air ambulance, search and rescue and forest fire response.

The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, today announced a Government of Canada investment to replace a grader at the Cambridge Bay Airport.

The grader, valued at $360,000, will assist with the essential clearing of ice and snow from runways, taxiways and the apron.

Well maintained runways, taxiways and aprons, that are kept clear of ice and snow are key to ensuring safe usage by aircraft, passengers, and crews, and help protect costly airport safety assets during airport operations.

Quote

“Our Government recognizes that local airports are major contributors to the economic growth and social well-being of smaller communities. In addition to supporting travel and tourism, local airports are key connectors for business, health care, social services, and emerging resource development sectors. These investments will improve access to safe, efficient and accessible air transportation options, and will help us deliver on our promise to build safer, healthier and stronger communities across Canada.”

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts