Survey: Only one-third of Americans sleep better in hotels

As millions of Americans head out on vacation this summer looking for rest and relaxation, it’s likely that two-thirds of them won’t sleep as well as they do at home.

According to a new survey from bedmaker DUX, only about one-third (34%) of Americans say they sleep better in a hotel room. The survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll for DUX from June 18-20, 2019, among 2,060 U.S. adults.

“Most people don’t even think to ask about what type of bed a hotel uses and whether they’re comfortable at all,” said Ed Curry, president of DUX North America. “The thing is, if a hotel provides excellent beds it’s going to go a long way in assuring you get a good night’s rest and that you’re ready for your vacation adventures.”

For travelers expecting a quality hotel bed, what they find is often a disappointment. The survey found that while 61% of Americans expect a hotel mattress to be more comfortable than the one at home, that’s often not the case. Fifty-six percent said most mattresses at hotels where they stay aren’t as comfortable.

Only about 43% of Americans look for hotels that feature specialty or luxury mattresses, according to the survey. That’s a shame because one easy travel hack that can improve your vacation is to simply ask a hotel what type of beds it uses.

“It’s hard to enjoy your vacation when you’re not sleeping well,” Curry said. “So along with following other sleep tips, such as cooling the room and putting technology away, try to find hotels that truly focus on sleep by using high-quality mattresses, linens and pillows.”