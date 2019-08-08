Benchmark names new Director of HR at Grand Plaza Hotel and The Beachcomber

Benchmark has appointed Christina Mackey director of human resources for the Grand Plaza Hotel and The Beachcomber, both Benchmark Resorts & Hotels properties located in St. Pete Beach, Florida. Jan McCormick, managing director for both properties, made the announcement.

“I am very pleased to welcome Christina to our resort properties and to Benchmark,” said Mr. McCormick. “She brings superb leadership skills to her new role and significant experience within our market. Christina is a great addition to our executive management team.”

Christina Mackey previously held the position of executive human resources director for Remington Hotels of Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida. Earlier she served as director of human resources for the Wyndham Hotel Group in the greater Pittsburgh area.

Ms. Mackey resides in St. Petersburg, Florida.