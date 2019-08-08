South African Airways strengthens service to Accra, Ghana with daily nonstop flights from U.S.

South African Airways (SAA), Africa’s most awarded airline, will increase its frequency on nonstop flights between Washington, D.C.-Dulles International Airport and Accra’s Kotoka International Airport to a daily service effective September 5, 2019. SAA will be the only airline to offer daily nonstop flights between the United States of America and Ghana and will offer travelers convenient connections to and from over 100 cities across the U.S. and Canada through its Star Alliance partner, United Airlines via Washington, D.C.-Dulles.

“We are very excited to be the only airline to provide a daily nonstop flight between Washington D.C. and Ghana,” said Todd Neuman, executive vice president, North America for South African Airways. “There is a large Ghanaian community in the metropolitan Washington, D.C area, as well as significant business opportunities between the two countries. Additionally, Ghana is brimming with beautiful beaches, a vibrant culture, and has been a true pioneer in eco-tourism We look forward to flying North American travelers to this amazing destination every day of the week.”

SAA’s increase of flights on the route will also serve to support the partnership with Africa World Airlines

by offering seamless connections between Accra and additional destinations in West Africa including; Lagos and Abuja, Nigeria; Monrovia, Liberia and Freetown, Sierra Leone.

SAA’s flights between Washington-Dulles and Accra will be operated with both the Airbus A330-300

and the Airbus A330-200 aircraft. The A330-300 features 46 full-flat 180° beds with direct aisle access at every seat in Premium Business Class and 203 seats in Economy Class in a spacious and comfortable cabin. The A330200 offers 36 full-flat beds in Premium Business Class and 186 seats in Economy Class. Customers traveling in both Premium Business Class and Economy Class will enjoy an extensive menu of on-demand audio and visual

entertainment options, in-seat power ports, freshly prepared meals and complimentary bar service featuring award-winning South African wines.

The new flight schedule, effective September 5, 2019 is as follows (all times are local):

Washington D.C. – Accra – Johannesburg SA #210 Daily SA #209 Daily Depart Washington D.C – IAD: 5.40PM Depart Johannesburg, South Africa: 6.30PM Arrive Accra, Ghana: 8:10AM +1 Arrive Accra, Ghana: 10:35PM Depart Accra, Ghana: 9:10AM +1 Depart Accra, Ghana: 11:35PM Arrive Johannesburg, South Africa: 4:55PM +1 Arrive Washington D.C – IAD: 6.25AM +1