Pakistan halts train service to India over Kashmir row

Pakistan said on Thursday it would suspend a rail service linking it to India. The move comes as relations between the arch rivals continue to deteriorate over the contested Kashmir region.

“We have decided to shut down Samjhauta Express,” Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed told a news conference on Thursday. The minister was referring to the train running from Lahore, Pakistan to India’s capital New Delhi.

“As long as I am railways minister, Samjhauta Express can’t operate,” Rasheed said.