What’s new in The Bahamas for August

The Islands Of The Bahamas have once again proved to be a favorite destination for all types of travelers. The Bahamas was included in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards, featured in Bloomberg as the most visited destination by private jet and named the Top Meeting Destination in the Caribbean by CVENT. With exciting events in the pipeline, it’s no surprise The Bahamas continues to see visitor growth month-over-month.

NEWS

The Bahamas’ Impressive Start to 2019 – The July ForwardKeys survey showed international arrivals to The Bahamas increased 13.9% in June with arrivals up 9.4% in the first half of 2019. The forward booking situation for July to September remains positive, with bookings 9.8% ahead for international arrivals.

Bahamian Islands Recognized in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards – The Exumas, Harbour Island and The Abacos were named some of the top islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda and The Bahamas in Travel + Leisure’s 2019 World’s Best Awards. The World’s Best Awards are among the most prestigious in the travel industry and are selected by the publication’s readers.

The Bahamas Is The Leading Destination For High Flyers – In a study published by Bloomberg, The Bahamas was the top destination for travelers arriving by private jets. More than two-thirds private jet arrivals to The Bahamas originated in the U.S. or Canada.

Nassau, Bahamas Takes Top Spot in CVENT’s Top Caribbean Meeting Destinations – Nassau, Bahamas was named the top meeting destination in the Caribbean and Latin America by CVENT. The list was compiled by analyzing meeting and event booking activity through CVENT.

Atlantis, Paradise Island Welcomes The P1 AquaX Bahamas World Championship – November 8 – 10, 2019, Atlantis, Paradise Island will play host to the top 40 professional watercraft competitors, representing 12 countries for the P1 AquaX Bahamas World Championship. Additional festivities include a nearby Race Village with live music, local bands, food and activities for all ages.

PROMOTIONS AND OFFERS

For a complete, up-to-date listing of deals and packages for The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

Bahamasair, Orlando to Freeport For $295.72 – Take advantage of Bahamasair’s Orlando to Freeport deal, visiting The Bahamas second largest city, for under $300 roundtrip.

The Exumas Day Tour – Explore the beauty of the Exuma Cays on the 5-star rated Day Trip. The excursion takes guests to Staniel Cay, Compass, Cay, Thunderball Grotto and more. Save up to 25% with the code BAHAMAS2019 at checkout.

Exuma Marathon 2019 at Grand Isle Resort – Stay at Grand Isle Resort for the Exuma Marathon on November 9, 2019 and save up to 35% on your reservation.

FESTIVALS AND EVENTS

Goombay Summer Festival (August 11 – August 31) – Experience live Bahamian music, great local cuisine, authentically Bahamian Arts and Crafts, Junkanoo and lots more at the annual Goombay Summer Festival. Celebrate on Exuma on August 11 – 17, Central Andros on August 16, Long Island on August 24 and Eleuthera on August 31.

Junkanoo Summer Festival at Smith’s Point (August 3 – August 17) – For three consecutive Saturdays in August, Freeport will vibrate with the rhythms of the goatskin drums, cowbells, brass horns and whistles as six Junkanoo groups compete against each other. The Junkanoo Summer Festival will feature Bahamian music, performances, demonstrations, Arts and Crafts and a kids’ corner of entertainment.

Bahamas Hoopfest (November 27 – November 30) – Save the date: The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Thanksgiving Classic will be hosted in Nassau this year. This will be the first women’s basketball event of its kind to be hosted in The Bahamas.