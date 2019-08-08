Electric Transporters Market – The Future Of Smart Electric Vehicle Transport

WireNews-

Global Electric Transporters Market: Overview

Electric transporter or electric vehicle is an automobile that utilizes one or more electric motors for its propulsion. It utilizes electrical energy which is stored in rechargeable batteries. These transporters need to charge according to battery capacity and type instead of fueling. Electric scooter, electric skateboard, and electric bike are some examples of electric transporters.

Global Electric Transporters Market: Dynamics

Increasing consume preference towards eco-friendly transportation as they are lightweight and continent for short distance travelling, and rising fuel prices are major factors expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

In addition, increasing government initiatives towards controlling air pollution and CO2 emissions across various countries is another factor expected to further fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period. Moreover, government across various countries motivate people to use electric transporters through various activities such as by offering subsidies and tax exemption is another factor expected to propel growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, rising automotive manufacturers focus towards development of innovative, eco-friendly, and efficient vehicles, owing to increasing implementation of stringent norms to control air pollution is another factor expected to boost growth of the target market over the forecast period. However, low adoption rate of electric transporters is comparatively, owing to factors such as lack of awareness, required infrastructure, and high cost of product is expected to restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Ongoing trend observed in the target market is increasing consumers prefer towards adoption of electric battery that have long-range capacity and removable feature as it is convenient for quick charging, and rising adoption of portable electric scooters. These factors are further expected to support growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Technological advancements and innovative product launches by manufacturers are expected to create lucrative opportunities for players operating in the target market over the forecast period.

Global Electric Transporters Market: Segment Analysis

Among the battery type segments, the sealed lead acid battery segment is expected to register to significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to lower cost as compared to other battery types and their popularity especially, in China.

Among the voltage segments, the 48V segment is expected to hold major market share over the forecast period, owing to high voltage level of batteries offer enhanced performance and better opportunities for hybridization of vehicles, which in turn is expected to increase consumer demand for high voltage batteries.

Among vehicle type segment, the electric scooters segment is expected to account for highest share in the market over the forecast period, owing to increasing trend of using portable electric scooters such as hover boards and Segway’s for domestic purposes.

Global Electric Transporters Market: Regional Analysis

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for highest market share in the global market over the forecast period, owing to rapid urbanization and increasing adoption of electric transportation by Chinese consumers. In addition, availability of a huge consumer base across various countries in this region encourage manufacturers to explore rental service business model. The market in North America is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Global Electric Transporters Market: Key Players Analysis

Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co Ltd

Terra Motors Corporation

Gogoro

Mahindra GenZe

Vmoto Limited

BMW Motorrad International

Honda Motor Co Ltd

Hama GmbH & Co KG

Razor USA, LLC

Ninebot

