IATA: Solid Passenger Demand, Record Load Factor in June

International Passenger Markets June international passenger demand rose 5.4% compared to June 2018, which was an improvement from 4.6% annual growth recorded in May. All regions recorded increases in growth, led by airlines in Africa. Capacity rose 3.4%, and load factor climbed 1.6 percentage points to 83.8%.

GOT BREAKING NEWS? -click here to share- Follow breaking news as it happens on breakingnews.travel? -click here- Subscribe to email news updates - click here- European airlines saw traffic rise 5.6% in June compared to June 2018, in line with 5.5% demand growth the month before. Capacity climbed 4.5% and load factor rose 1.0% percentage point to 87.9%, tied with North America as the highest among the regions. The solid growth occurred against a backdrop of slowing economic activity and declining business confidence in the Euro area and UK.

saw traffic rise 5.6% in June compared to June 2018, in line with 5.5% demand growth the month before. Capacity climbed 4.5% and load factor rose 1.0% percentage point to 87.9%, tied with North America as the highest among the regions. The solid growth occurred against a backdrop of slowing economic activity and declining business confidence in the Euro area and UK. Middle Eastern carriers posted an 8.1% demand increase in June compared to the same month last year, which was well up on the 0.6% annual increase recorded in May. The timing of Ramadan which fell almost exclusively in May this year likely contributed to the strongly contrasting outcomes. Capacity rose 1.7% and load factor jumped 4.5 percentage points to 76.6%.

posted an 8.1% demand increase in June compared to the same month last year, which was well up on the 0.6% annual increase recorded in May. The timing of Ramadan which fell almost exclusively in May this year likely contributed to the strongly contrasting outcomes. Capacity rose 1.7% and load factor jumped 4.5 percentage points to 76.6%. Asia-Pacific airlines ’ June traffic rose 4.0% compared to the year-ago period, which was down from a 4.9% increase in May. US-China trade tensions have impacted demand in the broader Asia-Pacific-North America market and also within the inter-Asia market. Capacity rose 3.1% and load factor edged up 0.7 percentage point to 81.4%.

’ June traffic rose 4.0% compared to the year-ago period, which was down from a 4.9% increase in May. US-China trade tensions have impacted demand in the broader Asia-Pacific-North America market and also within the inter-Asia market. Capacity rose 3.1% and load factor edged up 0.7 percentage point to 81.4%. North American carriers ’ demand rose 3.5% compared to June a year ago, down from 5.0% annual growth in May, similarly reflecting US-China trade tensions. Capacity climbed 2.0%, with load factor increasing 1.3 percentage points to 87.9%.

’ demand rose 3.5% compared to June a year ago, down from 5.0% annual growth in May, similarly reflecting US-China trade tensions. Capacity climbed 2.0%, with load factor increasing 1.3 percentage points to 87.9%. Latin American airlines experienced a 5.8% rise in traffic compared to the same month last year, up slightly from 5.6% annual growth recorded in May. Capacity increased by 2.5% and load factor surged 2.6 percentage points to 84.0%. Weakening economic conditions in a number of key countries in the region could mean a softening in demand going forward.

experienced a 5.8% rise in traffic compared to the same month last year, up slightly from 5.6% annual growth recorded in May. Capacity increased by 2.5% and load factor surged 2.6 percentage points to 84.0%. Weakening economic conditions in a number of key countries in the region could mean a softening in demand going forward. African airlines’ traffic soared 11.7% in June, up from 5.1% in May. Capacity rose 7.7%, and load factor jumped 2.6 percentage points to 70.5%. Demand is benefitting from a generally supportive economic backdrop, including improved economic stability in several countries, as well as increased air connectivity.