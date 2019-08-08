Qatar Airways renews partnership with Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club

Qatar Airways is pleased to announce that it has renewed its partnership with the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) for a further three years. This partnership will enable Qatar Airways to continue its sponsorship of three prestigious horse racing events, HH The Amir Sword Festival in Qatar, Qatar Goodwood Festival in the United Kingdom and the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in France.

The HH The Amir Sword Festival is the pinnacle of horseracing in Qatar and the region with a wide range of runners from Qatar and overseas competing every year. The three-day mega event is is renowned as an integrated racing festival, involving both pure Arabians and thoroughbreds. The Qatar Goodwood Festival and the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe are two of the highlights of the flat-racing season.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Qatar Airways is proud to renew its Partnership with the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club for a further three years. This partnership will enable Qatar Airways to continue to support some of the most significant global events on the horse racing calendar.

“Qatar Airways Cargo has a long history of providing world-class service when transporting horses around the world through our state-of-the-art live animal cargo terminal at Hamad International Airport. Through this partnership we are excited to continue showcasing our award winning products in both passenger and cargo services.”

QREC Chairman, His Excellency Issa bin Mohammed Al-Mohannadi, said: “We are pleased to renew this partnership with a leader in air transport such as Qatar Airways. Our partnership with Qatar Airways was key to QREC’s sponsorship of the Qatar Goodwood Festival in the United Kingdom, the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in France and the Salon du Cheval in Morocco last year. In addition, Qatar Airways will be playing a prominent role in the HH The Amir Sword Festival, transporting horses from around the world to Doha, to compete in the prestigious races run at the QREC Al-Rayyan Park every year.”

Under the recently signed agreement, Qatar Airways will be the Official Airline Partner of the 2019, 2020 and 2021 renewals of the QREC-sponsored Qatar Goodwood Festival and Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. The 2019 edition of the Qatar Goodwood Festival was held at Goodwood racecourse, UK, between 30 July and 3 August. The Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe will be staged at its home the Paris Longchamp racecourse and its events will culminate with the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and the Qatar Arabian World Cup races on Sunday, 6 October.

Qatar Airways will also maintain its role as the Official Airline Partner of the HH The Amir Sword Festival in 2020 and 2021.