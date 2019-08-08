Turn Up the Juice: New Drone Logistics And Transportation Market Raises Hopes For Fast Transport Breakthrough

WireNews-

The report attempts to offer high-quality and accurate analysis of the Global Drone Logistics And Transportation Market, keeping in view market forecasts, competitive intelligence, and technological risks and advancements, and other important subjects. The global Drone Logistics And Transportation market is comprehensively and accurately detailed in the report, taking into consideration various factors such as competition, regional growth, segmentation, and market size by value and volume.

Overview:

Use of drones for logistics management and inventory processes, and delivery of packages is known as drone logistics and transportation. It is part of modern logistics systems, and are used for mainly air shipments and air delivery systems. Drone logistics and transportation help to improve time management and can deliver packages faster owing to its feature of accurate locating program. It also helps to improve accuracy of the delivery. Availability of multifunction drones is making consumers more inclined towards its usage.

Market Dynamics:

Drones can be used for delivery of small packages in less time, and it offers high efficiency in delivery process from warehouse to the delivery location. Increasing demand for fast delivery systems is a major factor driving growth of the global drone logistics and transportation market. Growing E-commerce sector and increasing trend of online shopping among individuals is another major factor supporting growth of the global market. Increasing investments in development of drones to improve its battery life and performance is expected to support growth of the target market. Furthermore, growing adoption of drones for delivery in military and law enforcement applications is expected to drive significant growth of the global drone logistics and transportation market in the near future.

However, government regulations regarding usage of drones for logistics and transportation in various countries is a factor that may hamper growth of the global drone logistics and transportation market. In addition, limited battery life of the drones is another factor that could affect adoption of the products, thereby restraining growth of the global market.

Segment Analysis:

On the basis of fright drone segmentation, the less than 10kg (Delivery Drone) segment is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the near future. Less cost, collision avoidance system, and increasing demand for drones for delivery of small packages are factors driving growth of this segment in the global market. On the basis of sector segmentation, the commercial sector segment is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to growing E-commerce sector.

Regional Analysis:

Currently, market in North America is estimated to dominate in the global market in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. Increasing demand for drones in military and commercial sectors is a key factor driving growth of the target market in this region. In addition, presence of major package-delivery companies such as Amazon.com, Inc., DHL Express, FedEx Corporation, etc. is another factor expected to propel growth of the target market in this region. Asia Pacific market in anticipated to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the near future, followed by markets in Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

Key Players Analysis:

PINC Solutions Corp

Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

DroneScan

HARDIS Groupe SAS

Infinium Robotics Pte Ltd

Matternet

Workhorse Group

Skysense

Zipline

Flirtey

The report holds answers to important questions:

– What will be the estimated market size and the growth rate of the Drone Logistics And Transportation for the forecast period, 2019 – 2028?

– What are the major driving forces shaping the progress of the Drone Logistics And Transportation market worldwide?

– Who are the key industry players dominating the Drone Logistics And Transportation industry and what has been their performance status so far?

– What are the major trends and challenges that have influenced the growth of the Drone Logistics And Transportation market across different regions?

– What type of opportunities can the major market players bank on for the forecast period, 2019 – 2028?

