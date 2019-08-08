‘Person of interest’ sought in connection with three Waikiki hotel arsons

Honolulu officials are investigating fires that were intentionally set in three Waikiki hotels near Waikiki Beach over the past few days.

The first fire at the Alohilani Resort caused $4,000 in damages on Sunday.

Monday fire near a storage room on the 14th floor of 25-story Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger hotel caused $1.8 million in damage.

Tuesday night fire broke out on the 28th floor of the 38-story Hilton Hawaiian Grand Waikikian hotel and caused $10,000 in damage. Hotel security put out the flames with a fire extinguisher, Honolulu police said.

Each fire began at night in a hallway on a floor with guest rooms, according to Honolulu Fire Department Captain Scot Seguirant.

No one was injured in the fires. Two of the hotels were partially evacuated.

Firefighters have referred the case to police for investigation.

After a person of interest was seen on surveillance video at the scene of three arson cased in Waikiki, Honolulu CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person of interest.

The person in the photos was seen on surveillance video at three of the arson cases, and is a person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300, send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.