Tourisme Montréal to host Pokémon GO Safari Zone in September 2019

Tourisme Montréal and Niantic, creators of the hit mobile AR game Pokémon GO, announced that Pokémon GO Safari Zone, the next massive real-world event for the game, will be hosted at Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau between September 20 and 22, 2019.

The real-world event, will bring tens of thousands of Pokémon GO Trainers from all over the world to Montreal. The Pokémon GO Safari Zone represents an economic spin-off of several million dollars for Montréal and will generate demand for hotels, home rentals, restaurants and local tourist attractions.

“I’d like to acknowledge the exemplary collaboration between the sales teams of Tourisme Montréal and Parc Jean Drapeau in organizing this major event for Montréal. Tens of thousands of Pokémon GO Trainers will have an unforgettable experience in the giant playground that is Montréal. This event will be an excellent international showcase for the city,” said Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal.

“The city of Montréal is recognized for its festivals, its video game industry and its innovations. The arrival of this fun international event to Montréal, for the first time in Canada, is excellent news, contributing to the prosperity and international influence of our metropolis. I would like to congratulate Tourisme Montréal for their work in making this event a reality and wish visitors wonderful discoveries at Jean-Drapeau park”, said Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montréal.

“Montréal is an incredible city steeped with history, art and culture with the Parc Jean Drapeau’s large grounds and close proximity to the city serving as the perfect location for our next Pokémon GO Safari Zone event ,” said Michael Sterenka, senior marketing manager of global live events at Niantic.