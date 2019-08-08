Italian senate approves high-speed alpine rail link between Turin and Lyon, France

The Italian senate on Wednesday rejected a motion by one of the ruling coalition parties, the 5-Star Movement, to block an alpine rail link with France. The move paves the way for the long-contested project to continue.

The planned line, meant to connect the Italian city of Turin with Lyon in France, includes a 58-km (36-mile) tunnel through the Alps. It is fiercely opposed by 5-Star but supported by its coalition partner, the right-wing League, and by most other parties in parliament.

The upper house of parliament rejected 5-Star’s motion by 181 votes to 110. The 5-Star Movement is the largest party in parliament but was outvoted by the combined forces of the League and opposition parties from the left and right.

5-Star says tunneling through the Alps hurts the environment and the project is a waste of money that would be better spent on upgrading Italy’s existing transport network.