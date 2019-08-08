SkyWest orders seven Embraer E175 jets

Embraer announced today that it has signed a contract with SkyWest, Inc. for a firm order of seven E175 jets in a 70-seat configuration. SkyWest will operate the aircraft for Delta. The order has a value of USD 340 million, based on 2019 list prices, and was already included in Embraer’s 2019 second-quarter backlog as customer “undisclosed.” Deliveries are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2019.

“Since 2013, SkyWest has purchased more than 160 E175s, including these seven, in order to expand their large fleet of Embraer aircraft,” said Charlie Hillis, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, North America, Embraer Commercial Aviation. “This latest order is one more milestone in our partnership. It’s been a privilege to work with SkyWest for over 30 years and we are looking forward to many more.”

“Having a longtime partner like Embraer, who understands us and our business, has allowed us to enhance our fleet mix and ensure efficiency and agility in our network,” said SkyWest Chief Executive Officer and President Chip Childs. “The E175 continues to perform very well and is an important part of our growing fleet.”

SkyWest, Inc. is the premier regional airline company and the holding company of SkyWest Airlines. As early customers for the Embraer EMB 120 Brasilia turboprop aircraft, SkyWest has a long history with Embraer.

Embraer is the world’s leading manufacturer of commercial aircraft up to 150 seats with more than 100 customers from all over the world. For the E-Jets program alone, Embraer has logged more than 1,800 orders and 1,500 aircraft have been delivered. Today, E-Jets are flying in the fleet of 80 customers in 50 countries. The versatile 70 to 150-seat family is flying with low-cost airlines as well as with regional and mainline carriers.