Centara Invites Besties To Hang Out At Its Two Resorts In The Maldives In New “BFF Breaks” Initiative

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is inviting groups of friends to create magical memories together in the Maldives, with an array of activities that showcase the stunning marine world and bring BFFs closer together.

Hang out with your best pals in a pristine paradise, explore the reef, go shipwreck diving, spot dolphins, discover neighboring islands or simply relish the joy of the marine world during a sunset cruise.

Centara offers a choice of resorts in the Maldives; Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives is an idyllic adults-only island retreat with pure white sand and a sparkling blue lagoon, which makes it the perfect playground for beach games, snorkeling and water sports. Alternatively, Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives features its own house reef and is surrounded by some of the most famous dive sites in the world.

From diving and snorkeling to water sports, island escapes, fishing trips and conservation projects and more, Centara’s perfect pair of Maldivian resorts present many wonderful ways for groups of friends to relax, reconnect and reinvigorate their relationship.

At Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, the resort’s world-class Watersports Centre offers a full range of activities, allowing guests to enjoy fun-filled days on the ocean. Kite surfing is one of the most uplifting water sports available, as riders speed across the waves or through the sky, up to 30 meters above the sea!

Alternatively, sailing is a wonderful skill that friends can share together. The resort’s team will teach companions how to handle a catamaran, catch the wind and glide gracefully across the water. These lessons will give guests a great new life skill and could even be the start of a new shared passion. Other options include parasailing, water-skiing, wakeboarding, windsurfing and more.

Over at Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives, a stylish fleet of vessels is ready to take guests on a series of mesmerizing marine adventures, including underwater encounters with a breath-taking range of colorful creatures.

One of the most incredible encounters a diver can have is with the world’s biggest fish: the whale shark. The Maldives is the only place in the world with a year-round population of these oceanic giants, and the resort’s PADI-certified dive team will lead a private cruise into the deep blue sea, for one of life’s most awe-inspiring experiences.

Prefer to keep your hair dry? Friends can climb aboard the resort’s semi-submersible for a scenic ride beneath the waves. Suitable for all ages, this is a great way to gather your group together for a truly unforgettable journey, cruising past colorful corals and tropical fish – a genuine highlight of the holiday.

For a more invigorating adventure, groups can head out on the shimmering sea for a day of big game fishing. Chill out on the deck of your boat, crack open a cold beer, cast out a line and soak up the stunning scenery. Guests will get a real thrill when they do battle with some of the ocean’s fastest fish, including marlin and tuna, before posing for onboard photos with their mates.

Friends’ holidays are one of the biggest emerging trends in the travel industry, as former schoolfriends, college pals, teammates and work colleagues get together to create awesome escapes together. Elevate your next buddies’ break to the next level of luxury with Centara in the Maldives and make memories that will be treasured forever.

