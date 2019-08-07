ANEX Tour is entering into cruise business by acquiring Saga Sapphire

MrKockar stated that Saga Sapphire will be delievered to ANEX in mid 2020, and maiden voyage is to be scheduled from Antalya , making it a first as Home Port. He added ANEX Tour’s pioneering strategy will continue, inspired by customer demands.

Nigel Blanks, COO Saga Cruises, said, “With her spacious cabins and comfortable public areas, Saga Sapphire has become hugely popular with our guests over the last seven years. As the time approaches for her to leave the Saga fleet, we are delighted that she will now have a new career launching ANEX Tour’s exciting new cruise product.”

Saga Sapphire serves approximately 800 passengers with 382 cabins, 12 decks, restaurants, pools, spa center, shopping arcade and many other recreational activities. The cruise ship is 200 meters, and 37k grosstons.

