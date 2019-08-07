Delta Air Lines’ Board of Directors announces newest member
Delta Air Lines’ board of directors today announced David Taylor as its newest member.
Mr. Taylor is currently Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Procter & Gamble Company. He has been President and CEO since 2015 and was elected Chairman of the Board in 2016.
“David’s senior executive experience in a top-tier global consumer goods company and insights into branding and marketing in domestic and international markets will be very valuable as we build our airline into a trusted consumer brand,” said Frank Blake, Delta’s non-executive Chairman of the Board.
Mr. Taylor has been with Procter & Gamble since 1980 and has worked in North America, Europe and Asia in virtually all of the company’s core businesses. He played a key role in the design of P&G’s portfolio optimization strategy and has been leading the company through a transformation since 2015. Prior to his current role Mr. Taylor has held numerous positions of increasing responsibility including, Group President-Global Beauty, Grooming & Health Care, Group President-Global Health & Grooming, Group President-Global Home Care, and President-Global Family Care. Mr. Taylor currently serves as Chair of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste, and serves on the Board of Directors of the U.S.-China Business Council, The Consumer Goods Forum and Catalyst. He is a member of the Business Roundtable and the Board of Visitors at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.
Mr. Taylor earned a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Duke University.