Budapest Airport gets winter boost with Wizz Air

Budapest Airport has announced a boost in the gateway’s capacity this winter to Edinburgh and Odesa, with the confirmation of Wizz Air’s latest new operations. As the homebased airline launches a three times weekly service to Scotland’s capital city, and a twice-weekly link to the Ukrainian city of Odesa, Budapest will be able to offer a daily flight to Edinburgh as Wizz Air joins Jet2.com and Ryanair on the route, while Odesa becomes a new destination on the airport’s route map.

Set to begin on 21 December, the addition of the Hungarian carrier’s new link to Edinburgh will see a total of more than 82,000 seats on offer from Budapest to Scotland through the coming winter season. As Edinburgh becomes Wizz Air’s second destination to the Highlands after its twice-weekly link to the cultural hub of Glasgow, and the airline’s seventh link to the UK from Budapest.

“The Scottish capital, with its Old Town and New Town both being UNESCO World Heritage Sites, is the second most visited city in the UK by tourists. It is fantastic news for us that Wizz Air will not only be increasing our capacity to Scotland but to Ukraine as well, meeting growing demand and allowing us to offer our customers extended flight options to each region,” says Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport. “In return, the additional links will allow the many travellers visiting Budapest to experience our own city’s beauty and many tourist attractions.”

As the airline’s second connection from Budapest to Ukraine launches on 2 November, the addition of the airport’s first link to the port city on the Black Sea sees close to 8,000 more seats to the Eastern European country in W19/20 – the latest operation joins flights to Kiev Zhulyany and Kiev Boryspil (Ukraine International Airlines).

Welcoming a record number of passengers so far this year, Budapest is on course to surpass 16 million passengers by year-end – a healthy 8% growth which firmly secures the airport’s position ahead of the European average.