Questex kicks off 10th annual Caribbean Meeting & Incentive Travel Exchange in Curaçao

Questex opened its tenth annual Caribbean Meeting & Incentive Travel Exchange (CMITE) today at the Santa Barbara Beach & Golf Resort in Willemstad, Curaçao.

CMITE brings fully hosted US and Canada-based meeting planners and incentive buyers together with Caribbean-based suppliers for two and a half days of exclusive networking opportunities and prescheduled one-to-one meetings in private rooms. The event is organized with partners from ECO DMS and the Curaçao Tourist Board.

“The CMITE event is off to a great start, thanks to highly productive networking receptions and an exciting new destination for our attendees in beautiful Curaçao,” said Jill Birkett, Event Director for Questex. “Our MICE event portfolio is the only one that offers one-to-one meetings in the privacy of luxury hotel rooms and exciting networking activities, providing tremendous value to suppliers and buyers alike. The Santa Barbara Beach & Golf Resort offers the perfect mix of meeting space, beach, golf and resort activities that many of our buyers seek when planning their own Caribbean events.”

The event officially opened this morning where guests enjoyed breakfast before heading off to their private, one-to-one appointments. The day will end with an opportunity to visit the yet-unopened Marriott Curaçao for a reception and tour followed by a visit to the Renaissance Curaçao Resort and Casino for drinks, dessert and dancing under the stars along the waters of Willemstad, where buyers and suppliers will have the chance to relax and unwind while continuing to build relationships. The week promises to delight with no shortage of local entertainment, authentic cuisine, and culturally immersive activities.

Suppliers include cruise lines, tour operators, destination management companies, sought-after destinations, hotels, resorts and spas. Buyers represent key incentive purchasing sectors including corporate incentive buyers and incentive companies, and meeting planners.

Questex Travel Group’s MICE events have proven to be successful by being the only organizer to offer private, one-to-one meetings, with top-of-the-line training and networking opportunities for meeting and event-planning professionals, as well as incentive buyers.