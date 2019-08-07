Work-Life Balance Index 2019: Which cities take the most vacation days?

New study examining which cities around the world promote the most holistic work-life balance was released today. With the goal of enhancing an individual’s personal and professional life through technological innovation, the experts have endeavored to find out which coveted metropolises worldwide are meeting their residents’ lifestyle demands to make their city a more attractive place overall to work and live. In response to research on office culture, which addresses the needs of the modern employee, this study aims to go beyond generic metrics such as cost of living, nightlife and tourist attractions. Using data relating to work intensity, social well-being, and livability to analyze the interplay between work and life, the index assesses how successful residents are in achieving a healthy work-life balance in the U.S. and around the world.

By comparing data on work intensity, institutional support, legislation, and livability, study reveals a ranking of cities based on their success in promoting work-life balance to their citizens.

1. Helsinki, Munich, and Oslo top the index as the cities promoting the most holistic work-life balance, compared to the most overworked cities in the study, Tokyo, Singapore, and Washington D.C.

2. On average, employees in Barcelona (30.5 days) and Paris (30 days) take advantage of the most amount of vacation days offered per year, whereas residents in San Francisco (9.7 days), San Diego (9.7 days), Washington D.C. (9.4 days), and Los Angeles (9.1 days) take the least.

3. San Diego, United States ranks #1 out of 40 for work-life balance worldwide.

● San Diego, Portland, and San Francisco top the index as the cities promoting the most holistic work-life balance in the U.S., compared to the most overworked cities in the U.S. study, Washington D.C., Houston, and Atlanta.

