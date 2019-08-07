A cursory glance at “Adventure Tourism Market of 2019”

WireNews-

Introduction

Adventure tourism is a tourist activity that includes physical activity or activities in nature which may require physical exertion and special skills. The adventure travel includes various adventurous activities such as climbing, hiking, rafting, caving, cycling, hunting, and other activities.

Global Adventure Tourism Market: Dynamics

Increasing number of travelers those are keen to visit new destinations across the globe is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, growing tourism industry, rising disposable income of individuals, increasing adventure trips with group or solo or couple across the globe are major factors expected to support growth of the target market.

Rising tourism promotional activities by government, increasing investment in tourism sector by government, rising trend towards adventure activities during vacation are major factor expected to fuel growth of the global market during forecast period. In addition, relaxation on travel restrictions and aggressive tourism promotional strategies adopted by various countries across the globe are some factors expected to proliferate growth of the global market in the next 10 years. Furthermore, rising social media advertisement through various social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and others for offering better travel deals is another major factor expected to contribute significantly in growth of the target market.

Global Adventure Tourism Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of type, soft adventure segment is expected to account for a major share in terms of revenue in the global market, owing to increasing preference for soft adventure tourism activities such as biking, trekking, boat tours, skiing, wildlife viewing, and some other among individuals across the globe.

Among the activity segmentation, land-based activity segment is expected to account for a major share in terms of revenue in the global market, owing to increasing inclination towards the land-based activities such as trekking, wildlife and jeep safaris, and bird watching among individuals.

Global Adventure Tourism Market: Region Analysis

The Asia Pacific is expected to register highest growth in the global adventure tourism market over the forecast period. Increasing tourist arrival, increasing disposable income, availability of various national park and wildlife reserves, and relaxation on travel restrictions in various countries in the region are some factors anticipated to fuel growth of the Asia Pacific adventure tourism market. Market in Europe is expected to dominate the target market in terms of revenue followed by market in North America, owing to well-developed tourism sector and high preference to visit countries in these regions among travellers. Markets in Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness significant growth in terms of revenue, owing to increasing awareness among tourists about the various adventure destinations in the countries in these regions.

Global Adventure Tourism Market: Key Players

Austin Adventure, G Adventures, TUI AG, Recreational Equipment, InnerAsia Travel Group, Intrepid Group Limited, Butterfield & Robinson Management Services, Abercrombie & Kent Group of Companies S.A, ROW Adventures, Mountain Travel Sobek

