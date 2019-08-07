Hilton continues expansion in Asia Pacific

Hilton reached the mid-year point of 2019 having signed 120 new hotels in Asia Pacific, taking its total estate to 845 hotels open and under development across the region.

The latest wave of growth has come from across Hilton’s portfolio of eight trading brands in Asia Pacific, and in major markets including China, India, Japan, Australia and South East Asia.

Alan Watts, area president, Asia Pacific at Hilton, said, “Looking at the volume of new hotels signed, we’ve had our best ever start to the year from a development standpoint. The continued rise in travel across the region from the growing middle class, coupled with ongoing investment in infrastructure, makes the hotel industry a very attractive investment.

“Having recently celebrated our 100th anniversary and been named the region’s best hospitality workplace for the third year running by Great Place to Work, we’re seeing real momentum in our business.”

Luxury & Lifestyle Brands

Following the opening of several luxury and lifestyle hotels and resorts this year, including Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, Conrad Hangzhou and Canopy by Hilton Chengdu City Centre, Hilton also signed deals for a new Conrad property in Urumqi, China and three new Canopy by Hilton properties. They include Canopy’s first property in Bangkok, which will join the recently debuted Waldorf Astoria Bangkok, as well as new locations in Guangzhou and Hangzhou.

Full Service Brands

Hilton’s flagship brand, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, is set to arrive in several new locations with seven deals signed so far this year. They include the return of the brand to Melbourne, Australia, with two recent signings; the 641-room Hilton Melbourne Square; and 244-room Hilton Melbourne Little Queen Street. The world’s most recognised hotel brand will also be expanding its presence in Hokkaido with Hilton Sapporo Park. Additional properties in Xi’an, Nanchang, Chengdu and Shenzhen will further strengthen the brand’s presence in China.

As DoubleTree by Hilton celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, 10 new DoubleTree by Hilton deals were also completed, marking the continued rise of one of the company’s most successful international brands. Sites in Pune and Amravati in India were complemented by Seoul, Korea plus Damai Laut, Malaysia and numerous across China, including two in Yancheng. The Napier and Jakarta properties will debut the Five Feet to Fitness in-room wellness concept.

Curio Collection by Hilton is set to open its newest resort in the Maldives, with SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, opening its doors in September.

Focused Service Brands

The largest volume in new deals came from the Hampton by Hilton brand in China, with the total number now standing at nearly 350 open and under development. Later this year the 100th Hampton by Hilton in China will open.

Seven new Hilton Garden Inn deals were also signed, including Albany in Western Australia, Bangkok, Thailand and various cities in China, from Shenzhen to Renhuai.

Matt Fry, senior vice president development, APAC, said, “The appetite for our brands in Asia Pacific remains very strong and we’re delighted to be strengthening our presence in several key locations, as well as pioneering first market entries in new destinations.”

In addition to the new deals, signature openings for the remainder of 2019 include Conrad Shenyang, Canopy by Hilton Hangzhou Jinsha Lake, Hilton Goa Resort, DoubleTree by Hilton Napier Hotel and Suites, DoubleTree by Hilton Bangkok Ploenchit, DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort and Hilton Garden Inn Jaipur, Amer Fort.

