Tourism Authority of Thailand announces five new national parks

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to announce that Thailand has added five new national parks around the country during 2016 to 2019 since the start of the reign of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (King Rama X).

This is also in accordance with Thailand’s 20-Year National Strategic Plan, which targets increasing the forest area to 55% of the entire country by 2037.

“Part of the work to increase the forest area as well as forestry conservation is by the national park system under three key mandates, which are environmental conservation, research and recreational development,” TAT Governor Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, said.

There are currently 133 national parks in Thailand with Khao Yai National park being the country’s first (established 1962) and Tham Sa Koen National Park in Nan being the last designated during the reign of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

During 2016 to 2019, Thailand added a total of 331,952 rai (53,120 hectares) in additional forest area to its national park system. This brings the total forested area in Thailand to over 102,488 million rai, representing 31.68% of all area nationwide. It also signals the progress made in adding more protected forest area under the jurisdiction of Thailand’s fast-growing national park system.

Another 22 national park are in the process of being established. These include 11 land national parks and 11 marine national parks, totalling 44 million rai or 13% of all area nationwide.