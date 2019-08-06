Meetings Industry Association takes Connect Agent Day to Harrogate

Venues and booking agents in the UK will come together in Harrogate this August for the Meetings Industry Association’s (mia) next Connect Agent Day.

Connect Agent events provide a platform for a wide range of industry professionals to network with agents and give both parties the chance to gain useful insights within an informal setting.

The next event will be held on Thursday, August 22, at The Majestic in Harrogate where venues will be able to quiz agents in a 30 in 30 quickfire Q&A, before both venues and agents get to share their views on a range of issues affecting the meetings industry in the “Think In Talk In” session.

Following lunch, attendees will take part in team-building activities before embarking on further networking at the “Happy Hour” drinks reception.

The Connect Agent events launched in 2015 and provides networking opportunities within the UK’s business meetings and events industry. Last year, the concept was awarded Silver in the Best Membership Initiative category at the Association Excellence Awards.

Agents already confirmed to attend the Harrogate event include Hotel & Travel Solutions, Hospitality Guaranteed, Venues and Events International, Inntel and Successful Events among others.

Jane Longhurst, chief executive of the mia, said: “We launched our ‘Connect’ events last year to enhance the mia’s informative and inspiring program. We are pleased to bring our latest event to Harrogate and are expecting another sell-out day as we recognize this level of access to agents is invaluable.”

The next Connect Agent event runs from 10 am to 4 pm at The Majestic, Harrogate.