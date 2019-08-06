Exclusive Resorts announces new CEO

Exclusive Resorts, the World’s Elite Private Vacation Club, announced today the appointment of luxury market veteran James Henderson as CEO. Current CEO, Cathy Ross, will retire in October and remain involved as advisor to the company.

“I am thrilled to join the company that pioneered the luxury vacation club concept,” said Henderson. “The luxury travel market is constantly evolving and I look forward to innovating with the talented team at Exclusive Resorts to deliver incredible one-of-a-kind opportunities and experiences that our Members expect.”

James Henderson joins Exclusive Resorts, having recently served as President of Commercial Operations for XOJET, a leading on-demand private aviation platform in North America that was acquired by Vista Global in December 2018. While at XOJET, Henderson developed and launched a new membership model and led the creation of a full-service on-demand platform. Prior to XOJET, he held a variety of executive roles with luxury goods and services companies, including premium yacht manufacturer, The Ferretti Group.

Steve Case, majority owner of Exclusive Resorts said: “We are grateful for Cathy’s terrific leadership over the last four years. As the luxury market has transformed, Cathy has ensured that Exclusive Resorts remains the world’s leading luxury destination club. I am confident that James’s unique insight and experience, having worked across the luxury goods and services industry, will further innovate our product and invigorate our incredible Membership.”

“It has been an honor to spend the last decade-and-a-half building extraordinary memories for our Members,” said Ross. “As the hospitality and travel market evolves, we have curated new experiences and destinations to make sure our offerings meet the needs of today’s luxury traveler. It is the perfect time for an expert like James to take the helm and bring new ideas and fresh perspectives to what we have started.”