Benchmark names new Director of Human Resources at Stonewall Resort, Roanoke, WV

Benchmark, a global hospitality company, has appointed Sandra McDowell director of human resources for Stonewall Resort, a Benchmark Resorts & Hotels property locatedin Roanoke, West Virginia. Andre’ D’Amour, general manager, made the announcement.

“I am very pleased to welcome Sandra to Benchmark and to our resort,” said Mr. D’Amour. “She comes to us with important skills in human resource management and a keen knowledge as well as cultural sensitivity to this region of West Virginia. We look forward to her leadership as part of our executive team.”

Sandra McDowell was previously director of human resources for William R. Sharpe, Jr., Hospital of Weston, West Virginia. She earlier worked in human resources and sales management for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Ms. McDowell is a graduate of Clarksburg Business College, and a past Furniture Division board member of Catawba Community College. She resides in Buckhannon, West Virginia.