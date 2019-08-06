The Set Hotels appoints new Director of Group Sales

The Set Hotels – comprised of the Hôtel Lutetia in Paris, the Hotel Café Royal in London and the Conservatorium in Amsterdam – has appointed Sherry Reynolds as the luxury brand’s Director of Group Sales. In her new role, Reynolds will be responsible for driving brand awareness for The Set Hotels to the corporate meeting and incentive markets.

An accomplished and well-respected hospitality industry sales executive, Reynolds brings more than 25 years of leisure, corporate and incentive group sales experience to her new position. Reynolds began her career with American Airlines, after which she worked as an independent hospitality industry consultant. She then served as a group sales executive at Associated Luxury Hotels International before holding senior sales executive positions with both Starwood Hotels & Resorts and KSL Resorts. A Chicago-area native, Reynolds currently resides in Scottsdale, Arizona.