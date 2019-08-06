Hiltons of San Francisco name new Director of Sales + Marketing

Cindy Ramesh has been named complex director of sales and marketing for Hilton Hotels of San Francisco of Union Square, according to Terry Lewis, complex general manager of the two hotels set in the heart of Union Square and a short walk to Moscone Center, the Financial District and Chinatown. Ramesh is replacing Frank Manchen who has been promoted to executive director, Hilton Direct, which specializes in booking group events of all sizes for Hilton hotels worldwide.

No stranger to the hotels with sweeping views of San Francisco’s bay and city skyline, Ramesh was most recently the complex director of sales for Hilton Hotels of San Francisco Union Square, a position she held for the last ten years.

“Cindy is a great asset to our sales force, who will continue to maintain the great success we have in managing our clientele as well as mentoring a team of 21 sales managers,” comments Lewis. “She is a strong leader and has won many awards for her service to the industry.”

Ramesh has been in the tourism industry for 25 years, starting her career in Monterey working for an assortment of hotels. For many years, she was the director of sales at the former Doubletree Monterey Hotel and Conference Center and was instrumental in establishing the Monterey Meeting Connection. She eventually left to assist in the creation of the Monterey Convention Authority as director of sales and marketing. Ramesh then moved on to the planning side of the business and worked as regional vice president for ConferenceDirect in Portland Oregon, a third-party sourcing and planning company. In that role, she worked mainly with Fortune 500 Technology Companies on their meetings and events.

For the past ten years, she has been at Hilton San Francisco Union Square as the director of sales and since 2015 also responsible for the complex, which includes the addition of the Parc 55 San Francisco – a Hilton Hotel. Ramesh has earned her CMP and is a member of Northern California Chapter of Meeting Professionals International (MPI) in which she has received accolades as Meeting Professional of the Year (2002), Hall of Fame award winner (2003) and past President of the chapter (1999-2000). She is also a member of the national chapter of Meeting Professionals International (MPI); Professional Conference Managers Association (PCMA); and Green Meetings Industry Council, Northern California Chapter (GMIC NCC).

Ramesh is a graduate of Chico State University and she resides in South San Francisco with her family.