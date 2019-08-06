$26 tickets on Kazakhstan based low cost airline results in 200,000 passengers

FlyArystan has reported carrying more than 200,000 passengers in just over three months of operation. The airline also sold more than 280,000 seats during this time, with more than half of those sold costing less than US$26 (Kazakh Tenge 10,000). FlyArystan recently opened the sale of tickets for the winter period up until 28th March 2020, with more than 130,000 of these seats available for less than US$26 (Kazakh Tenge 10,000).

FlyArystan Sales and Marketing Director Janar Jailauova said “One of the main features of low-cost operations is higher aircraft utilization, with a greater number of take-offs and landings each day, which means less time on the ground at airports. As a result, we managed to operate up to 14 flights per day with two Airbus A320 aircraft. After increasing the FlyArystan fleet to four aircraft in the fourth quarter of 2019, we plan to significantly expand the route network. This will mean even more low fares to more cities on more routes across the country.”

She added, “In the three months of operation to date, the passenger load factor was 94% and 93% of the airline’s flights have operated on time.”