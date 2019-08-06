No Bail! Zimbabwe Tourism Minister is facing 40 years in prison

The Minister of Tourism for Zimbabwe Prisca Mupfumira is facing 40 years in prison, according to local media reports.

Mupfumira has been charged for alleged criminal abuse of office after she allegedly took US$100 million in State funds during her time as Public Service Minister under the Mugabe government.

After her recent arrest, the prosecutor general (PG) Kumbirai Hodzi issued a certificate classifying her case as a complex one seeking her incarceration for 21 days while investigations are underway, a unique case in the country’s prosecution. During her bail application hearing before High Court Judge Justice Erica Ndewere on Monday, prosecutor Michael Reza opposed her granting of bail saying current investigations have unearthed more gross offenses the minister allegedly committed before she became Tourism minister.

Investigations have established that the applicant has a personal CBZ bank account 04422647590013 in which money was directly deposited into.

The minister is likely to face a minimum of three charges including fraud, money laundering and criminal abuse of office. Money laundering attracts 25 years imprisonment, criminal abuse attracts 15

Mupfumira is facing criminal abuse of public office charges involving US$95 million.

She was detained last week after the State invoked Section 32 of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act, which allows it to seek the further detention of a suspect up to 21 days to conduct further investigations.