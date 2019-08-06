ASUR: Total passenger traffic up 2.6% in July 2019
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. ASUR a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for July 2019 increased 2.6% when compared to July 2018. Passenger traffic decreased in 0.7% in Mexico, increase in 2.8% in Puerto Rico and 13.7% in Colombia.
This announcement reflects comparisons between July 1 through July 31, 2019 and 2018. As well as figures for 2019 and 2018.Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.
|
Passenger Traffic Summary
|
July
|
% Chg
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
Mexico
|
3,222,359
|
3,198,194
|
(0.7)
|
20,077,218
|
20,648,828
|
2.8
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,600,442
|
1,634,446
|
2.1
|
8,982,929
|
9,532,322
|
6.1
|
International Traffic
|
1,621,917
|
1,563,748
|
(3.6)
|
11,094,289
|
11,116,506
|
0.2
|
San Juan, Puerto Rico
|
942,268
|
968,319
|
2.8
|
5,078,246
|
5,686,127
|
12.0
|
Domestic Traffic
|
814,884
|
851,865
|
4.5
|
4,529,674
|
5,068,032
|
11.9
|
International Traffic
|
127,384
|
116,454
|
(8.6)
|
548,572
|
618,095
|
12.7
|
Colombia
|
948,280
|
1,078,246
|
13.7
|
5,828,968
|
6,693,212
|
14.8
|
Domestic Traffic
|
805,204
|
903,812
|
12.2
|
4,928,363
|
5,661,642
|
14.9
|
International Traffic
|
143,076
|
174,434
|
21.9
|
900,605
|
1,031,570
|
14.5
|
Total Traffic
|
5,112,907
|
5,244,759
|
2.6
|
30,984,432
|
33,028,167
|
6.6
|
Domestic Traffic
|
3,220,530
|
3,390,123
|
5.3
|
18,440,966
|
20,261,996
|
9.9
|
International Traffic
|
1,892,377
|
1,854,636
|
(2.0)
|
12,543,466
|
12,766,171
|
1.8
|
Mexico Passenger Traffic
|
July
|
% Chg
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,600,442
|
1,634,446
|
2.1
|
8,982,929
|
9,532,322
|
6.1
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
938,633
|
914,987
|
(2.5)
|
4,971,138
|
5,134,037
|
3.3
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
21,698
|
20,523
|
(5.4)
|
94,691
|
118,752
|
25.4
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
71,584
|
78,728
|
10.0
|
399,453
|
448,436
|
12.3
|
MID
|
Merida
|
203,224
|
237,223
|
16.7
|
1,257,590
|
1,465,713
|
16.5
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
17,250
|
12,145
|
(29.6)
|
111,817
|
82,764
|
(26.0)
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
76,689
|
100,386
|
30.9
|
477,564
|
567,630
|
18.9
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
27,844
|
30,959
|
11.2
|
172,903
|
211,879
|
22.5
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
135,313
|
129,467
|
(4.3)
|
816,450
|
801,448
|
(1.8)
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
108,207
|
110,028
|
1.7
|
681,323
|
701,663
|
3.0
|
International Traffic
|
1,621,917
|
1,563,748
|
(3.6)
|
11,094,289
|
11,116,506
|
0.2
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
1,531,041
|
1,484,897
|
(3.0)
|
10,436,519
|
10,480,240
|
0.4
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
42,963
|
27,621
|
(35.7)
|
284,677
|
256,807
|
(9.8)
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
3,032
|
3,251
|
7.2
|
105,100
|
104,319
|
(0.7)
|
MID
|
Merida
|
22,815
|
19,463
|
(14.7)
|
137,313
|
126,135
|
(8.1)
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
914
|
891
|
(2.5)
|
4,271
|
4,616
|
8.1
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
10,221
|
16,449
|
60.9
|
57,761
|
84,606
|
46.5
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
1,523
|
1,581
|
3.8
|
9,818
|
7,951
|
(19.0)
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
7,180
|
7,275
|
1.3
|
38,922
|
39,681
|
2.0
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
2,228
|
2,320
|
4.1
|
19,908
|
12,151
|
(39.0)
|
Traffic Total Mexico
|
3,222,359
|
3,198,194
|
(0.7)
|
20,077,218
|
20,648,828
|
2.8
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
2,469,674
|
2,399,884
|
(2.8)
|
15,407,657
|
15,614,277
|
1.3
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
64,661
|
48,144
|
(25.5)
|
379,368
|
375,559
|
(1.0)
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
74,616
|
81,979
|
9.9
|
504,553
|
552,755
|
9.6
|
MID
|
Merida
|
226,039
|
256,686
|
13.6
|
1,394,903
|
1,591,848
|
14.1
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
18,164
|
13,036
|
(28.2)
|
116,088
|
87,380
|
(24.7)
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
86,910
|
116,835
|
34.4
|
535,325
|
652,236
|
21.8
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
29,367
|
32,540
|
10.8
|
182,721
|
219,830
|
20.3
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
142,493
|
136,742
|
(4.0)
|
855,372
|
841,129
|
(1.7)
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
110,435
|
112,348
|
1.7
|
701,231
|
713,814
|
1.8
|
Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
|
July
|
% Chg
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
SJU Total
|
942,268
|
968,319
|
2.8
|
5,078,246
|
5,686,127
|
12.0
|
Domestic Traffic
|
814,884
|
851,865
|
779,040
|
4,529,674
|
5,068,032
|
11.9
|
International Traffic
|
127,384
|
116,454
|
108,967
|
548,572
|
618,095
|
12.7
|
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
|
July
|
% Chg
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
Domestic Traffic
|
805,204
|
903,812
|
12.2
|
4,928,363
|
5,661,642
|
14.9
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
570,596
|
655,875
|
14.9
|
3,456,492
|
4,101,100
|
18.6
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
90,562
|
98,190
|
8.4
|
593,188
|
607,858
|
2.5
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
89,968
|
87,586
|
(2.6)
|
517,225
|
560,353
|
8.3
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
16,672
|
19,456
|
16.7
|
111,194
|
123,813
|
11.3
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
30,356
|
34,114
|
12.4
|
201,507
|
214,193
|
6.3
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
7,050
|
8,591
|
21.9
|
48,757
|
54,325
|
11.4
|
International Traffic
|
143,076
|
174,434
|
21.9
|
900,605
|
1,031,570
|
14.5
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
143,076
|
174,434
|
21.9
|
900,605
|
1,031,570
|
14.5
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Traffic Total Colombia
|
948,280
|
1,078,246
|
13.7
|
5,828,968
|
6,693,212
|
14.8
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
713,672
|
830,309
|
16.3
|
4,357,097
|
5,132,670
|
17.8
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
90,562
|
98,190
|
8.4
|
593,188
|
607,858
|
2.5
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
89,968
|
87,586
|
(2.6)
|
517,225
|
560,353
|
8.3
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
16,672
|
19,456
|
16.7
|
111,194
|
123,813
|
11.3
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
30,356
|
34,114
|
12.4
|
201,507
|
214,193
|
6.3
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
7,050
|
8,591
|
21.9
|
48,757
|
54,325
|
11.4