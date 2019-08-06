Search

ASUR: Total passenger traffic up 2.6% in July 2019

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. ASUR a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for July 2019 increased 2.6% when compared to July 2018. Passenger traffic decreased in 0.7% in Mexico, increase in 2.8% in Puerto Rico and 13.7% in Colombia.

This announcement reflects comparisons between July 1 through July 31, 2019 and 2018. As well as figures for 2019 and 2018.Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary

            
 

July

% Chg

  

Year to date

% Chg

2018

2019

  

2018

2019

Mexico

3,222,359

3,198,194

(0.7)

  

20,077,218

20,648,828

2.8

Domestic Traffic

1,600,442

1,634,446

2.1

  

8,982,929

9,532,322

6.1

International Traffic

1,621,917

1,563,748

(3.6)

  

11,094,289

11,116,506

0.2

San Juan, Puerto Rico

942,268

968,319

2.8

  

5,078,246

5,686,127

12.0

Domestic Traffic

814,884

851,865

4.5

  

4,529,674

5,068,032

11.9

International Traffic

127,384

116,454

(8.6)

  

548,572

618,095

12.7

Colombia

948,280

1,078,246

13.7

  

5,828,968

6,693,212

14.8

Domestic Traffic

805,204

903,812

12.2

  

4,928,363

5,661,642

14.9

International Traffic

143,076

174,434

21.9

  

900,605

1,031,570

14.5

Total Traffic

5,112,907

5,244,759

2.6

  

30,984,432

33,028,167

6.6

Domestic Traffic

3,220,530

3,390,123

5.3

  

18,440,966

20,261,996

9.9

International Traffic

1,892,377

1,854,636

(2.0)

  

12,543,466

12,766,171

1.8
                 

Mexico Passenger Traffic

           
 

July

% Chg

  

Year to date

% Chg

2018

2019

  

2018

2019

Domestic Traffic

1,600,442

1,634,446

2.1

  

8,982,929

9,532,322

6.1

CUN

Cancun

938,633

914,987

(2.5)

  

4,971,138

5,134,037

3.3

CZM

Cozumel

21,698

20,523

(5.4)

  

94,691

118,752

25.4

HUX

Huatulco

71,584

78,728

10.0

  

399,453

448,436

12.3

MID

Merida

203,224

237,223

16.7

  

1,257,590

1,465,713

16.5

MTT

Minatitlan

17,250

12,145

(29.6)

  

111,817

82,764

(26.0)

OAX

Oaxaca

76,689

100,386

30.9

  

477,564

567,630

18.9

TAP

Tapachula

27,844

30,959

11.2

  

172,903

211,879

22.5

VER

Veracruz

135,313

129,467

(4.3)

  

816,450

801,448

(1.8)

VSA

Villahermosa

108,207

110,028

1.7

  

681,323

701,663

3.0

International Traffic

1,621,917

1,563,748

(3.6)

  

11,094,289

11,116,506

0.2

CUN

Cancun

1,531,041

1,484,897

(3.0)

  

10,436,519

10,480,240

0.4

CZM

Cozumel

42,963

27,621

(35.7)

  

284,677

256,807

(9.8)

HUX

Huatulco

3,032

3,251

7.2

  

105,100

104,319

(0.7)

MID

Merida

22,815

19,463

(14.7)

  

137,313

126,135

(8.1)

MTT

Minatitlan

914

891

(2.5)

  

4,271

4,616

8.1

OAX

Oaxaca

10,221

16,449

60.9

  

57,761

84,606

46.5

TAP

Tapachula

1,523

1,581

3.8

  

9,818

7,951

(19.0)

VER

Veracruz

7,180

7,275

1.3

  

38,922

39,681

2.0

VSA

Villahermosa

2,228

2,320

4.1

  

19,908

12,151

(39.0)

Traffic Total Mexico

3,222,359

3,198,194

(0.7)

  

20,077,218

20,648,828

2.8

CUN

Cancun

2,469,674

2,399,884

(2.8)

  

15,407,657

15,614,277

1.3

CZM

Cozumel

64,661

48,144

(25.5)

  

379,368

375,559

(1.0)

HUX

Huatulco

74,616

81,979

9.9

  

504,553

552,755

9.6

MID

Merida

226,039

256,686

13.6

  

1,394,903

1,591,848

14.1

MTT

Minatitlan

18,164

13,036

(28.2)

  

116,088

87,380

(24.7)

OAX

Oaxaca

86,910

116,835

34.4

  

535,325

652,236

21.8

TAP

Tapachula

29,367

32,540

10.8

  

182,721

219,830

20.3

VER

Veracruz

142,493

136,742

(4.0)

  

855,372

841,129

(1.7)

VSA

Villahermosa

110,435

112,348

1.7

  

701,231

713,814

1.8
                 

Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)

          
 

July

% Chg

  

Year to date

% Chg

2018

2019

  

2018

2019

SJU Total

942,268

968,319

2.8

  

5,078,246

5,686,127

12.0

Domestic Traffic

814,884

851,865

779,040

  

4,529,674

5,068,032

11.9

International Traffic

127,384

116,454

108,967

  

548,572

618,095

12.7
                 

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan

          
 

July

% Chg

  

Year to date

% Chg

2018

2019

  

2018

2019

Domestic Traffic

805,204

903,812

12.2

  

4,928,363

5,661,642

14.9

MDE

Rionegro

570,596

655,875

14.9

  

3,456,492

4,101,100

18.6

EOH

Medellin

90,562

98,190

8.4

  

593,188

607,858

2.5

MTR

Monteria

89,968

87,586

(2.6)

  

517,225

560,353

8.3

APO

Carepa

16,672

19,456

16.7

  

111,194

123,813

11.3

UIB

Quibdo

30,356

34,114

12.4

  

201,507

214,193

6.3

CZU

Corozal

7,050

8,591

21.9

  

48,757

54,325

11.4

International Traffic

143,076

174,434

21.9

  

900,605

1,031,570

14.5

MDE

Rionegro

143,076

174,434

21.9

  

900,605

1,031,570

14.5

EOH

Medellin

   

 

MTR

Monteria

   

 

APO

Carepa

   

 

UIB

Quibdo

   

 

CZU

Corozal

   

 

Traffic Total Colombia

948,280

1,078,246

13.7

  

5,828,968

6,693,212

14.8

MDE

Rionegro

713,672

830,309

16.3

  

4,357,097

5,132,670

17.8

EOH

Medellin

90,562

98,190

8.4

  

593,188

607,858

2.5

MTR

Monteria

89,968

87,586

(2.6)

  

517,225

560,353

8.3

APO

Carepa

16,672

19,456

16.7

  

111,194

123,813

11.3

UIB

Quibdo

30,356

34,114

12.4

  

201,507

214,193

6.3

CZU

Corozal

7,050

8,591

21.9

  

48,757

54,325

11.4
