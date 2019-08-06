Volaris: Record 2 million passengers so far in 2019

Volaris, the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States and Central America, reported July 2019 and preliminary year to date traffic results.

In July 2019, capacity measured by ASMs (Available Seat Miles) increased by 17.1% vs last year, with demand measured by RPMs (Revenue Passenger Miles) showing a significant increase of 17.2%. Volaris carried a record number of 2.0 M passengers in total (18.4% increase vs last year), with load factor at the same level vs last year to 88.8%.

During the month, Volaris launched one domestic route from Tapachula, Chiapas to Tijuana, Baja California.

Volaris’ President and Chief Executive Officer, Enrique Beltranena, commenting on the traffic results for July: “The significanacity growth during the month is a result of a solid passenger demand in domestic and international markets”.

The following table summarizes Volaris´ traffic results for the month and year to date.