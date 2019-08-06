“Fall” in Love with Malta and The Exciting Festivals and Events

Why Malta in the Fall? In addition to the beautiful weather, azure waters, and being less crowded in the off season, Malta offers a diverse range of festivals and events that celebrate their friendly, historic, and vibrant culture. Witness the Valletta cityscape lit up during the annual Notte Bianca, admire the timeless vintage cars at the Malta Classic, and be a spectator at the world famous Rolex Middle Sea Race, a yacht race which starts and finishes in the historic Grand Harbour of Valletta.

Highlights of Malta’s Fall Calendar 2019:

40th Rolex Middle Sea Race – October 19-26, 2019

Offshore Yacht Racing Event Starting & Finishing in the Historic Grand Harbour in Valletta. The Rolex Middle Sea Race is once again proving to have magnetic appeal, with 58 yachts from 17 countries so far registered for the 2019 race. The Rolex Middle Sea Race, celebrating its 40th edition this year, is one of offshore yacht racing top 3 events alongside the Rolex Fastnet and the Rolex Sydney to Hobart races. This race starts and finishes in the dramatic Grand Harbour of Malta, a sun baked Mediterranean Island with strong British links and loads of history. Flights via EasyJet and Air Malta serve the island from major European airports and internal travel is easy by taxi.

Notte Bianca – October 5, 2019

Spectacular Celebration Lights up the Valletta Cityscape Every October

Notte Bianca is Malta’s biggest annual arts and culture festival. One night every October, Notte Bianca lights up the Valletta cityscape with a spectacular celebration that is open to the public free of charge. Festival-goers can expect to experience the very best in music, dance, theatre, visual arts, literary events, as well as an exploration into the emerging world of new and digital arts. State palaces and museums open their doors to delight patrons with visual art exhibitions and theatre performances. All of Valletta, from City Gate to Fort St. Elmo, comes alive on Notte Bianca, guaranteeing a memorable night that truly holds something for everyone.

Birgufest – October 11-13, 2019

Celebrate One of Malta’s Oldest and Most Historic Sites: Birgu

Birgufest 2019 is a celebration of culture and art, which will be taking place in Birgu (also known as Vittoriosa), one of Malta’s oldest and most historic cities. The city is set adjacent to the majestic Grand Harbour and is considered by many as one of the most spectacular and picturesque locations on the island. What started off as a few small events has now developed into a larger program spanning over a whole weekend. Visitors can now enjoy different experiences such as, historical reenactments and dinner by candlelight in the beautiful town square. All the streets and houses are lit up with candles, chandeliers hang in the streets, and music ruminates throughout the winding pathways.

Malta Classic 2019 – October 10-13, 2019

Malta Classic welcomes car enthusiasts, visitors and families to the historic island of Malta to discover some of the world’s most elegant and sought-after classic cars

Malta Classic 2019 will take place over four-days comprising three exhilarating events: the Malta Classic Hill Climb, the Malta Classic Concours d’Elegance by Mdina Glass, and the Malta Classic Grand Prix.

Traditions: Wine, Olive Oil & Honey 2019 – September 21, 2019

Wine, olive oil, beehives and honey wax displays – all the ingredients needed for a delectable evening

Back for a third year, this evening event will offer visitors to the village, a roasted pig, other local foods, wine, and honey tasting activities, olive oil delicacies including a chance to try olive oil flavored ice cream, as well as the very popular traditional sweet honey pastries.

Festival Mediterranea 2019 – October 19-November 30, 2019

Immerse in the Culture and Arts of the Idyllic Island of Gozo

Festival Mediterranea is an annual celebration of culture let off at the very heart of the Mediterranean, on the history-laden island of Gozo. Organized by Teatru Astra, the festival uncovers the island in all its cultural and artistic aspects. Festival Mediterranea offers all that Gozo boasts of in the cultural and artistic arena. The highlight of the festival is undoubtedly the spectacular presentation of Giuseppe Verdi’s Il Trovatore, with a double representation on the 24th and 26th October 2019. Other events feature classical and symphonic music and vocal recitals. The festival offers a program of events that even cover the wealth of archaeology and history that forms Gozo’s heritage. And the backdrop to this is Gozo’s sheer, natural beauty in warm autumn.

Pride Week 2019 – September 6 & 15, 2019

Celebrate Pride in the No. 1 European LGBTQ travel destination

Malta has been awarded an outstanding 90% in recognition of the laws, policies and lifestyles of the LGBTQ community out of a total of 49 European Countries. With over 15 events planned in every category including fashion, art, film and sports, LGBTQ travelers will be sure to have an amazing time.

Go Sport Attard 5K – September 15, 2019

The Malta Marathon Organizing Committee and the Ħ’Attard Local Council will be organizing the ‘Go Sport Attard 5k.’

ŻEJT IŻ-ŻEJTUN 2019 – September 29, 2019

Join the city of Żejtun as they celebrate the start of the olive-picking season and pressing of oil through this annual festival

The focal point of the festivity is the blessing of olives carted or carried by local farmers, followed by pressing and free tasting of Maltese ftajjar dressed in freshly pressed olive oil.

Kite and Wind Festival – October 18- 20, 2019

Reach out for the sky, as kites of all shapes and sizes surf on favorable winds

The festival will be led by traditional and professional kite masters. The Gozo International Kite Festival is a unique event, promising high-flying fun for children and adults.

Halloween at Valletta Waterfront – October 26, 27, & 31, 2019

Tricks and Treats Guaranteed at the Valletta Waterfront this Halloween

Spooky maritime fun is expected for Halloween. The little ones will have the opportunity for trick and treating amidst the spooky décor and roaming children’s animation.

See the full calendar 2019 Maltese events and festivals here.

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta built by the proud Knights of St. John is one of the UNESCO sites and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military architecture from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife and 7,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do.