Turin, the Piedmont region and its gastronomy: The pinnacle of tours proposed for summer 2019 & 2020

With a great foresight and awareness of the times and even well before even CNN made their conclusions, AG Boutique Journey had already presented specific tours and products to visit Turin and the Piedmont region in their 2019 catalogue. An area which is listed as the Royal capital in the USA’s Top 20 list for alternate destinations for travelers visiting from North America.

Over the past few days, the well-known TV news network put together their own specific list and recommended the twenty most beautiful European cities worth visiting, and they are less known and some are off the beaten track. Turin in particular is seen as an alternative to Venice since «it is less congested». The capital of Piedmont is also the city where some of the most underestimated places in Italy are found, including the Contemporary Art museum at the Rivoli Castle, the Basilica of Superga and the Egyptian Museum, with its magnificent collection of “Egyptian artefacts.” CNN concludes that in addition to the Artistic beauty found here, Turin also offers the opportunity to sample possibly the best Italian cuisine in the country.

Piedmont a region of beauty, art and food and wine

AG Boutique Journey offers two distinct tours based solely in the region of Piedmont. There is a five-nights / six-days trip and a more deep and complex itinerary with eight-nights / nine-days trip.

Places are dreamlike and for those Italophiles who already know Italy well, one can only imagine what they are. The Langhe hills of the Barolo vineyards, the medieval city of Asti, the beautiful Grinzane Cavour castle, named in honor of Camillo Benso, the Count of Cavour and author of the Italian Risorgimento. The city of Vercelli with its imposing Roman ruins, the fabulous views over Monferrato, one of the most important wine areas in Italy. Acqui Terme with its baths dating back to the Roman times. Then of course the city of Turin, the first capital of a united Italy (1861-1865), with its National Cinema Museum in the towering Mass Antonelliana, and the Duomo Cathedral that houses the sacred Shroud believed to belong to Jesus Christ.

The tour includes gourmet meals and tasting and is accompanied along the way with Barolo and Barbaresco wines, the famous Langhe goats cheeses. Once these in particular Montébore, one of the local delicacies since the 15th century, as well as the soft creamy Robiola cheese from Murazzano).

