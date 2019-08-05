British Airways plane makes emergency landing in Valencia after smoke fills cabin

A passenger plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Valencia, Spain after the airplane’s passenger cabin filled with smoke. No injuries have been reported as of yet.

British Airways flight continued traveling for some ten minutes after the cabin began to fill with smoke on Monday afternoon, according to a family member of a passenger.

“Terrifying experience on flight to Valencia,” one of the passengers tweeted after the emergency landing. “Felt like horror film. Thankfully everyone safe. Flight filled with smoke and had to be emergency evacuated.”

Videos posted online showed the smoky cabin during the brief emergency, while other clips depicted passengers evacuating the aircraft.

The flight left Heathrow Airport in London earlier Monday afternoon, and was thought to be due for Valencia.

A spokesperson for British Airways said the company was aware of the incident.

“We are aware of an incident involving one of our aircraft in Valencia,” the spokesperson said. “We will release more information as soon as we have it.”