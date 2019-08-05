Teneo Hospitality Group adds 6 hotels from The Dedica Anthology in Europe

Teneo Hospitality Group, the premier Global Group Sales Organization, has expanded its portfolio of luxury, unaffiliated brands and international properties, adding six five-star European hotels that now make up the impressive and new The Dedica Anthology collection. The Milan-based company, founded in 2018, brings energy, spirit and imagination to the rebranding and renovation of these spectacular hotels, located in Italy, France, Hungary and the Czech Republic. They span historic icons, Renaissance palaces and a chic and contemporary example of modern Italian style. Each hotel is located in the heart of a legendary European city, from the canals of Venice to the beaches of Nice and the banks of the Danube. The Dedica Anthology provides a carefully curated experience where today’s cosmopolitan travelers, as well as executive meeting and special event guests, can create their own unique experience while immersed in an atmosphere of Old-World luxury and 21st century technology.

Based on values of curiosity, authenticity and open-mindedness, The Dedica Anthology passionately believes that travel should be an immersive and transformative experience in the present. Whether travelling for work, exploring a destination or just enjoying some downtime, The Dedica Anthology aims to create meaningful moments in which guests can feel the vibrant pulse of life in these extraordinary cities.

“These superb hotels are a magnificent addition to the Teneo portfolio, and to the growing number of exclusive brands we represent,” says Teneo President Mike Schugt. “Ideal for the Incentive market and for executive meetings and corporate events, they represent the pinnacle of luxury and provide a singular experience of Europe, Old and New.”

“We are delighted to be working with Teneo Hospitality Group, another expanding company that understands the luxury market and the unique potential of independent hotels and smaller brands,” says Coro Ortiz de Artinano, Commercial Director. “The Dedica Anthology is committed to building a new brand of curated, contemporary hôtellerie, based on distinctive properties in Italy and across Europe.”

The new brand encompasses a collection of properties that have been renovated or are undergoing restoration, including the addition of state-of-the-art technology. Each of The Dedica Anthology’s exceptional landmark properties is steeped in the soul and spirit of its location, providing the inspiration for how each is being renewed for the contemporary luxury traveler.

Impeccably appointed rooms offer stunning views of Europe’s most iconic landmarks. Fine restaurants and banquet facilities showcase the best of international and local cuisine under vaulted ceilings where Europe’s high society once dined. Spas provide revitalizing treatments, based on time-honored techniques and natural products.

Carefully designed and equipped conference space is enhanced by the most advanced technology available. Meeting and event rooms are created to inspire innovation and cooperation, making them ideal for team building exercises. Rooftop terraces, private gardens, exquisite ballrooms and stunning views of local landmarks set the scene for memorable events.

With in-depth knowledge of the destination, a high degree of flexibility, and exceptional resources, the dedicated staff of each hotel can create personalized, curated activities that bring the concept of experiential travel to new and highly sophisticated levels. All The Dedica Anthology properties are located in the heart of each destination, affording a unique ambiance and sense of place.

Czech Republic

Carlo IV, Prague. A neo-Renaissance gem, the Carlo IV is close to the many attractions of Prague: Old Town, Prague Castle, the Charles Bridge and other historic sites that have earned the city a place on the UNESCO list of World Heritage Sites. Prague boasts more than 10 major museums, plus numerous theatres, galleries and cinemas. The property houses an expansive spa in the subterranean vault, with a 65-foot heated pool and pool facilities, as well as a modern and well-equipped fitness studio. 152 guest rooms, more than 19,000 sq. ft. of meeting and event space.

France

Hotel Plaza, Nice. A Riviera landmark and legend since 1850, Nice’s flagship hotel is undergoing an expansive renovation. The Riviera’s Jet Set sophistication, international clientele and high-flying nightlife combine with the Hotel Plaza’s Gilded Age glamour, stunning views of the Mediterranean and prime location close to the Place Masséna and the Promenade des Anglais. This exceptional hotel will reopen in May, 2020 as the full expression of the Dedica vision, reclaiming its historic position as an emblem of luxury hospitality on the Côte d’Azur. 153 guest rooms, more than 3,894 sq. ft. of meeting and event space.

Hungary

The New York Palace, Budapest. The Belle Epoque opulence of the New York Palace recalls a time when Budapest was a sparkling social and cultural center, noted for art, music, architecture and theater. The New York Café, known as the world’s most beautiful café, with its splendid décor of gold and marble, is once again the city’s premier gathering place. Built in 1894 and now restored to its original brilliance, this palatial property on the banks of the Danube is once again a hub of Budapest’s vibrant lifestyle. 185 guest rooms, 22,701 sq. ft. of meeting and event space.

Italy

Palazzo Naiadi, Rome. Set in the heart of Rome, an exquisite example of 19th century Neoclassical architecture, Palazzo Naiadi embodies the grandeur and history of the Eternal City. Guests enjoy panoramic views of the Roman skyline and magnificent fountains and ancient ruins below. 238 guest rooms, more than 17,000 sq. ft. of meeting and event space.

Grand Hotel dei Dogi, Venice. A magical city, floating on a lagoon, Venice has captured the imagination of saints, kings and poets. Dating from the 17th century, this truly grand hotel is a gondola ride away from the city’s acclaimed museums, galleries and boutiques. The past is present in the hotel’s private gardens, one of the largest in Venice, where once the fabled Doges of Venice walked. 64 guest rooms, more than 2,958 sq. ft. of meeting and event space.

Palazzo Gaddi, Florence. This exquisite Renaissance palace is currently closed for a transformative renovation that will carefully restore its splendid Florentine architecture, authentic paintings, sculptures, furnishings and frescoes. Reopening in March 2020, Palazzo Gaddi will embody the aesthetic of The Dedica Anthology brand. 86 guest rooms, more than 3,894 sq. ft. of meeting and event space.

“The addition of these superb properties marks a significant step in Teneo’s ongoing expansion in Europe,” says Mike Schugt. “Most important, it allows us to offer our clients an exclusive and exceptional choice of meeting experiences in Europe’s most dynamic and beautiful cities.”