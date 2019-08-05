Uganda Conservation Foundation donates vehicles to enhance Uganda Wildlife enforcement in Murchison Falls

This afternoon, Uganda Conservation Foundation (UCF), with funding from Olsen Animal Trust (OAT), handed over a fully equipped animal response vehicle and motorcycle to Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) veterinary unit to be based in Murchison Falls National Park, to improve rescue of wildlife services at the park.

While handing over the vehicle, UCF’s Patrick Agaba said that the vehicle will mitigate the delay in response to wildlife issues. UWA’s director of operations, UWA Director for Operations Charles Tumwesigye observed that the ravamping of UWA’s law enforcement capacity has been gradual. He said that the vehicles will link the efforts of marine and foot patrols to the vet unit and the newly constructed modern labs for rapid responses to save wildlife. After equipping the marine unit, making rapid responses for wildlife will link and supplement the law enforcement initiatives.

The Executive Director UWA Mr. Sam Mwandha reiterated UWA’s commitment to work with partners to fulfill its mandate. He affirmed UWA’s commitment to put the vehicles to their right use.

Uganda Conservation Foundation (UCF) is a not-for-profit organization, registered in the UK and Uganda, that is dedicated to protecting Uganda’s national parks, protected areas and conservancies, whereas Olsen Animal Trust is a family trust established to end animal cruelty and exploitation by supporting organizations and initiatives concerned with animal welfare and conservation. The trust seeks partners and projects that are aligned with their vision and are achieving positive outcomes on the ground.