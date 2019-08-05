ExpressJet Airlines appoints new VP of Maintenance

Jones joins ExpressJet from United where he managed aircraft transfers. Prior to United, he enjoyed a 21-year career with ExpressJet that spanned every area of aircraft maintenance and engineering. He last served as Senior Director of Maintenance Control, Planning and Production.

“I am thrilled that Bruce has decided to rejoin the ExpressJet family,” said Chairman and CEO Subodh Karnik. “He brings a wealth of experience gained during his years at ExpressJet and United that will be immensely valuable as we grow with new Embraer E175s.”

Bruce is a Texas native and is married with four children and two grandchildren.

Hill moves to United after a 15-year career with ExpressJet. He began as an aircraft mechanic and steadily advanced into leadership roles of increasing responsibility. In 2016, he was named vice president.

“We are very proud of Jamie’s accomplishments at ExpressJet,” said Karnik. “ExpressJet’s loss is United’s gain, and we will continue to follow his trajectory at United.”

