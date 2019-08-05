Hotelbeds announces new Global Sales Director

Hotelbeds, the world’s leading bedbank, has announced today the recruitment of León Herce. Herce joins as Global Sales Director in a newly created role leading the sales of Hotelbeds’ full portfolio of products including accommodation, transfers, car hire, tickets and excursions via the wholesale, retail travel agents, airlines and B2B2C business lines (including the Bedsonline and Hotelopia brands).

In addition to his role as Sales Director, Herce will become a member of the company’s Executive Committee.

Previously Herce spent over 15 years at travel technology company Amadeus, most recently as global head of the retail business. Previously he held roles such as VP for Latin America & the Caribbean, VP Sales & Marketing for Asia-Pacific, and Director of Group Controlling & Commercial Finance.

Carlos Muñoz, Managing Director, Hotelbeds, said, “It gives me great pleasure to confirm that León Herce will be joining us as Global Sales Director. We felt it was the right moment to combine all the sales teams from the wholesale, retail travel agent, airlines and B2B2C teams under the leadership of one person – and León’s considerable experience in a variety of leading sales roles globally makes him the perfect person.”

León Herce, Global Sales Director, Hotelbeds, said, “It’s a real honour to be joining Hotelbeds at this key stage in its development and I look forward to helping the company grow its market share further. Together with my new team I want to make our tour operator, airline, points redemption scheme, and retail travel agent clients more competitive and more profitable by providing them with unbeatable deals and world-class customer service.”