South African Airways names new Director of Sales Development for Mid-Atlantic Region

South African Airways (SAA), the national flag carrier of South Africa announces the appointment of Mr. Frank Fitzpatrick as Director, Sales Development for the Mid-Atlantic Region of the United States, effective August 05, 2019. Frank will be based in the metropolitan Washington D.C. area and will report to Marlene Sanau, Vice President, Sales – North America.

As Director of Sales Development, Frank will be responsible for the airline’s business development and passenger sales that are generated through national and regional travel management companies, retail travel agency, travel consortiums, corporate, tour operator and consolidator accounts in the MidAtlantic region. His sales region of responsibility will include: The District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, and North Carolina.

“Frank is a seasoned sales professional whose experience in developing business strategies to generate both leisure and corporate sales will add great value to increasing South African Airways’ position in our gateway city of Washington, DC, as well as throughout the Mid-Atlantic region,” said Marlene Sanau, vice president of sales for South African Airways in North America. “He brings a wealth of experience and leadership in the airline industry to SAA and we are excited to welcome him to our sales organization in North America.”

Prior to joining SAA, Frank was a top sales performer at United Airlines having served in sales management positions on the West Coast where he was responsible for strategic business development and sales planning. He is a graduate of Arizona State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication and has a Certificate in Marketing from the University of California.