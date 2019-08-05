Why another California Visitor Disappeared on Maui? A desperate appeal!

Kihara Henry a tourist vacationing on the Island of Maui disappeared. Kihara is only 23 years old, 5’3 and weighs 110-120 pounds. While staying at a hotel Kihei, she rented a car on July 21 and was never heard of again. The black 2018 Nissan Sentra was found at Waianapanapa State Park on Thursday. In her car were most of her belongings, except her phone and keys. Remote Hana Highway is known for reckless and drunk drivers and many accidents. When driving on Maui Highway 380 with a rental car two weeks ago this reporter was passed by a number of pick up cars going 70 miles or more on a 25-mile highway with steep cliffs. This reporter was lucky to not have been involved in a serious accident. Some local people are angry at tourists. Waianapanapa State Park is off Hana Highway and on this remote, wild, low-cliffed volcanic coastline offering solitude and respite from urban life. Lodging, camping, picnicking, shore fishing and hardy family hiking along an ancient Hawaiian coastal trail which leads to Hana. Today the Maui search team of volunteers is as active as ever trying to find this visitor. After two widely publicized cases of missing people on the island of Maui, the same rescue group that jumped into action to find missing hiker Amanda Eller back in May have joined the search and they’ve already dug up new information through accessing Henry’s e-mails. Kihara’s family are circulating this appeal on social media:

We first want to thank the Maui Police Department, Kimberlyn Scott, Sarah Haynes, Maui Search and Rescue, The STAT Foundation and anybody else who has been helping to try and find the whereabouts of our daughter and sister Khiara. We’re sure there are a lot of people who we don’t even know about – please know we thank you.

We would like to share as much information with you as possible, without hindering this search. We will share with you what we are able to on the ‘Find Khiara Henry’ Facebook page.

Khiara was on Maui for a visit. On July 21 she checked out of her Kihei hotel and rented a car at the Kahului airport. She reserved it for just 24 hours. We have not seen or heard from her since.

Khiara’s car was noticed on July 25th at the Waianapanapa Park in Hana. We are asking for the support of the local people of Maui, we really need your help. Here are some ways you can help us:

If anybody works in the tourism industry, hotels, rental cars, tours, lift/uber, that sort of thing, it would be so appreciated if you would please look to see if Khiara Henry had a reservation, regardless if she showed up or not. We are specifically looking for anything booked July 21st onward, anywhere on the island of Maui.

We would also appreciate it if you would please share and post our Missing flier, updated version attached. We need your community’s eyes and ears, and we need people to think back to July 21st when she rented her car for one night and never returned it.

If you live in the Hana area, thank you so much for being so kind to us while we have searched your community.

We may need additional searchers in the very near future and when we do it will be posted on our Facebook page.

Khiara is a very friendly girl. We were contacted by many people who work at the hotel she was at just prior to going missing. She was only there three days and they knew her well. Somebody must have seen or met her after renting the car.

Regarding this page, if you are asking questions and they go unanswered, please know that we aren’t a family that frequents social media. We are working day and night to try and find our family member and are unable to spend much time on the computer.

Our family is devastated, but we hold out hope that someone can help us find Khiara. There is no guidebook for families of missing people. We are doing our best to navigate this without affecting Hana, the beautiful island of Maui, and it’s people who have been so kind to us. Please know that this is an incredibly difficult time, and everything we do is with love for your island and for our daughter/sister Khiara.

If you have any information about Khiara Henry please call the Maui Police Department at +1- 808-270-6516.