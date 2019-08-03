Multiple dead at Texas shopping mall after shooting rampage

Multiple people have been killed and one person is in custody after a shooter went on a rampage today at Cielo Vista Mall located on the Texas border across from Juarez, Mexico, in El Paso which has about 680,000 residents.

Police responded in the early afternoon to an active shooter scene at the mall, and Sgt. Enrique Carrillo, a police spokesman, said a suspect was in custody and there was no longer danger to the public.

Presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke appeared a bit shaken as he appeared at a candidate forum in Las Vegas on Saturday shortly after news of the shooting in his hometown was reported.

“We have to find some reason for optimism and hope or else we consign ourselves to a future where nearly 40,000 people are year will lose their lives to gun violence and I cannot accept that,” O’Rourke said.