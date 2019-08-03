Ukraine’s President: Visa-free policy would benefit country’s medical tourism

Current president of Ukraine, Vladimir Zelensky, proposed compiling a list of states with which visa-free regime should be established.

Vladimir Zelensky said that the abolition of visa requirements for a number of countries will help develop medical tourism in Ukraine.

New Ukrainian president explained that many foreigners come to Ukraine “for treatment”, but they feel “barriers at crossing the border.” According to Zelensky, for the countries whose residents go to the post-Soviet republic to improve their health, visas should be abolished.

Zelensky did not specify what exact countries would qualify for visa-free deal.

Also, the current president of Ukraine lamented that three times more Ukrainian residents leave the country for treatment abroad, than the number of foreigners that come for treatment to Ukraine.