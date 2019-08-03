Is there a solution for air connection in the Caribbean?

The Chairman of the SER (Social Economic Council) of St.Maarten, Ir. Damien Richardson is taking the private initiative to request that CESALC (The Economic and Social Councils Network for Latin America and the Caribbean) evaluates the nature of airlift in the Caribbean and propose relevant scenarios, policies, and regulations that can help with the fluidity of movement of people regionally and internationally. A question of note and an area of great concern and opportunity that can and will help the Caribbean region and its affiliated partner countries is to gain an understanding and formulate a path forward to assist in helping the logistical fluidity via aviation for the people of the Caribbean.

“Over a too long period of time, there have been discussions and summits on the various airlift dilemmas,” according to Mr. Richardson, “However, so far, we have not seen any tangible positive changes. CESALC council is a non-political organization of expert professionals. Their views and suggestions may support finding solutions.”

The questions that may be evaluated and used to help facilitate a Caribbean Regional Airlift Strategy are:

1. How can taxes and fees be eliminated from persons in the Caribbean and from those outside of the Caribbean who purchase tickets to come into and traveling around the Caribbean?

2. What are ways that Airlines and Airports can find to mitigate their various services and operational charges?

CESALC (The Economic and Social Councils Network for Latin America and the Caribbean) is a network of Economic Councils and Social networks of Latin America and the Caribbean, serving as a forum for interaction, cooperation and collective construction. Its objectives are

• Understanding the regional specificities and convergences and the strategic interest of shared approach and action and considering the relevance of the dialogue between social actors and governments for inclusive and sustainable development.

• Produce debates on national and international issues and their impacts on the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, involving the representatives of the civil society that make up the Network. Make it possible for the results of these debates to arrive as recommendations and proposals to governments and society.

A Summary of conclusions or preliminary conclusions may be presented at the 2020 Caribbean Aviation Meetup, St.Maarten, June 16-18, 2020.

“We would welcome a presentation by an independent international council such as CESALC at the next Caribbean Aviation Meetup,” says conference Chairman Cdr. Bud Slabbaert. “It is high time that solutions are found and then actually be implemented. Conference presentation slots will be made available for that purpose, because the socio-economic impact of airlift in the region is to be taken very serious.”

The request by Ir. Damien Richardson will be made during the next CESALC meeting in Guatemala, September 4th and 5th.